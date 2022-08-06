ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet Overnight-Afternoon Storms Again Sunday

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
After another steamy day with widely scattered showers and storms, skies will become fair overnight tonight. Temperatures should drop back into the mid 70s for lows. An upper trough drifting westward that has kept things unsettled will help keep a few showers along the coast and in the offshore waters.

10 Day Forecast

For Sunday, skies will start partly cloudy. As daytime heating kicks in, more clouds will build, and some showers and storms will pop up. Afternoon highs should reach the the lower 90s for highs before showers and storms push in. Expect the heat index to climb to near 100 around midday.

Looking ahead to the new work week. Monday should remain partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms possible with highs in the lower 90s. High pressure building in next week will drop the rain chances only slightly. Temperatures will remain hot though the week.

Eastern Atlantic Satellite

Tropics are relatively quiet, although models are pegging a disturbance coming off the African coast. This is about the time for the eastern Atlantic to wake up!

