Albuquerque police investigate murders of 4 Muslim men as possibly linked

Garrico Gongalula
2d ago
Probably should have stayed in there own country ! They would still be alive! Some of us Americans don’t like to see grown adults walking around wearing there diapers on there heads it freaks them out!!
Reply(4)
11
yello
3d ago
murder rate has increased sharply since the Dumbocrats have taken office...VOTE RED TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY AND OUR LIVES..STAY SAFE AND KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE
Reply(13)
31
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
"Primary suspect" detained after murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque, police chief says
The primary suspect in the murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque has been detained, police chief Harold Medina tweeted Tuesday. Four Muslim men have been killed in the area over the past several months, and authorities have said their deaths may be linked. "We tracked down the vehicle believed...
BBC
Albuquerque police hold suspect in murders of Muslim men
Police in the US city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, say they have arrested their "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men. Muhammad Syed, 51, was held on Monday and is charged with the murders of two of the men. Multiple firearms were recovered from his home, say police.
Some worshippers avoiding mosques following murders of Muslim men, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico says
Worshippers at various mosques and schools across Albuquerque, New Mexico, were greeted with police presence as officials increase security following the recent murders of four Muslim men. According to Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the Muslim community in Albuquerque is small, with around 3,000-5,000 members.
Man charged with murdering 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico
A 51-year-old man has been detained and charged with murdering two Muslim men, and he may be linked to two other killings, Albuquerque police announced Tuesday. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins Lana Zak to discuss the latest with the investigation.
Arrest made after 4 Muslim men killed in Albuquerque, police chief says
The "primary suspect" in the deaths of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been detained, police chief Harold Medina said. The most recent killing was on Friday, and police said Saturday they believe all four deaths were linked.
Police looking for info on northeast Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information on a May shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded to the area of Corona Ave. and San Pedro Dr. on May 6, to reports of someone being shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle. According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, witnesses in the […]
Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
Albuquerque killings send fear through Islamic communities
Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide. Three of the slayings happened in the last two weeks. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle...
Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'
Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
Albuquerque man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Seibel, 26, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after he pled guilty to nine drug charges. According to court records, Seibels sold an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency agent 2,437.8 grams of meth and 546.4 grams of fentanyl in 2021. Seibel was arrested after another sale of 1,368.6 grams of fentanyl […]
Albuquerque Police releases new details in SWAT call, 15-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preliminary findings from Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) indicate a chemical irritant grenade likely caused a fire during a July SWAT call that led to a 15-year-old’s death. For the last month, Albuquerque Police and AFR have been investigating the possibility that SWAT officers may have caused the fire at a southeast home […]
APD arrest man accused in a shooting earlier this week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they believe shot at Alfonso Gallegos while he was on walk Monday morning. APD announced Thursday Concepcion Guilez has been arrested for the incident. Gallegos went for his daily walk Monday morning near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned […]
Sister of Albuquerque murder suspect to spend 5 years in prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elizabeth Talamantes, the woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother, Jackie Vigil, will spend the next five years behind bars for crimes she committed. Investigators say Luis Talamantes-Romero was driving his sister’s jeep in 2019 when they say he gunned down Vigil in her driveway during a […]
Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero. Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. […]
Two hospitalized after explosion at Albuquerque Smith’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue evacuated the Smith’s on Coors and Central after an explosion Thursday afternoon. Tom Ruiz, an AFR public information officer, says the explosion was the result of two HVAC specialists working on the HVAC system. The two Smith’s employees were transported to the University of New […]
Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
Dead teen identified in Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Atrisco Dr. and Milne Rd. that left multiple people injured and one person dead. Police say just before midnight Friday, officers responded to the 4300 block of Estancia near Coors. Police say five people in total were shot and 19-year-old Tristan […]
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct Investigation
Christianity is supposed to stand for love, non-judgment, and inclusivity. Unfortunately, humans tend to get consumed by power, including priests, and this happens far too frequently in the church.
