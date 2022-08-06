PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs

Read on krcrtv.com
Power Outage: over 500 residents without power in Cohasset
COHASSET, Calif. — At least 534 customers in the Cohasset area of Butte County are without power, according PG&E's Outage Map. According to the company's website, the outage began at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday and power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Crews are currently investigating the...
Power Outage: Over 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 8, 10 PM:. Power has been restored to all affected PG&E customers in Chico. Over 2,500 PG&E customers are currently experiencing a power outage in the Chico area, according to the company's Outage Map. PG&E shows 2,554 customers lost power near Highway 32, from...
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Hurleton Fire in Robinson Mill holding at 7 acres, no structures threatened
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 6:37 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene and have placed a hose line around the fire, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE says crews will be on scene for the next few hours to gain full control and containment. The fire is currently...
Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
Lightning Strikes Start A Series Of Wildfires In Northern California
More than 1,100 acres have been burned in a series of fires blazing in dry and mountainous terrain in northern California, forcing the evacuation of rural areas in Trinity and Humboldt counties. Lightning strikes from a thunderstorm sparked a dozen wildfires in the Six Rivers National Forest on Friday, according...
Firefighters break up argument at early morning fire in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif - It was close call in a Chico neighborhood where a fence caught fire between two homes early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Downing Avenue, near East 1st Avenue. Fire Captain Jeff Brunson said when fire crews arrived, they found the homeowner putting out the flames and arguing with a young man.
Chico State teaching wildfire mitigation techniques
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State is teaching students how to prevent wildfires. Forestry programs at Chico State are getting a $21 million grant from the American Rescue Plan, through the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The Northstate Planning and Development Collective and the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve are...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
Highway 299 partly blocked west of Redding due to multi-vehicle crash
OLD SHASTA, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 8, 3:41 PM: Caltrans District 2 officials said traffic has returned to normal on State Route 299 near Old Shasta following a multi-vehicle crash. The westbound lane of Highway 299, west of Redding, is closed Monday afternoon due to a crash involving several...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. 3:50 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a plane crash near the Glenn County and Colusa County line on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 11 a.m. in the area of County Road F and County Road 68. The Willows Fire Department and Glenn County Sheriff's...
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
