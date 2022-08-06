'Idol Across America' schedules virtual auditions for Tri-State vocalists

Read on wchstv.com
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
10 authors who were born in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
Sold out Cody Johnson State Fair show canceled
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The sold-out Cody Johnson concert scheduled at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 11 is canceled. In a Facebook Post from Johnson’s page and the State Fair of West Virginia, the show is canceled due to illness. Johnson’s management said in the post that a makeup date will be made […]
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 nearly top 400 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 400 Tuesday in West Virginia as four more virus-related deaths were added. The state’s hospitalization total climbed by 28 to 399, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 61 people in intensive care (down eight) and 15 people on ventilators (down four).
West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
State Fair of West Virginia starts this week
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
Heritage Cannabis Expands Entry to the U.S. Cannabis Market in West Virginia Through Relationship with Harvest Care Medical
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce a relationship with Harvest Care Medical, LLC, a leading grower, processor, and provider of top-quality medical cannabis products in the state of West Virginia, with ten dispensary licenses of which two are currently in operation. Harvest Care was granted one of ten...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
The most popular dog name in the Tri-State, according to a new study
Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
Locals come together to help provide relief for Kentucky flood victims in Nicholas County
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Locals are hoping to help provide a little bit of relief to the people of Kentucky as they continue to battle over two weeks of constant rain and flooding. “We wanted to give something back,” Director of Nicholas County Emergency Management, John Mcginnis says. “Back...
Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
Main entrance of popular WV destination expected to be closed this fall
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The main entrance to Dolly Sods and the popular Red Creek Trailhead is expected to be impacted by a bridge closure this fall, the United States Forest Service said Tuesday. Last week, the Forest Service announced the closure of the Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19. At […]
Flash flood warning, flood watch issued for some counties in region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:21 p.m. 8/09/22. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio. North central Gallia County and southeastern Jackson County are under a warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY. The National Weather Service has...
WVDOH awards contracts for seven paving projects throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Seven paving projects are among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on between Thursday, July 28, 2022, and Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The paving projects were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and are part...
Report raises concerns about Ohio’s kids
COLUMBUS – Children’s advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of kids in Ohio. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Ohio 31st out of the 50 states and highlights some troubling trends in how kids in the state are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic school absenteeism between 2019 and 2021.
New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
