PennDOT Reopens the New Hanover Square Road Bridge in Montgomery County

Ecotone Announces Office Location in Columbia, Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, PA — Ecotone, a full-delivery ecological restoration company, recently announced an office location in Columbia, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The team is headed by the Director of Ecological Engineering, Drew Altland, a professional engineer with nearly 30 years of experience. He specializes in stream, wetland and floodplain assessment and restoration design, watershed investigations, fluvial geomorphology, sediment transport studies, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, 2D hydrodynamic modeling, flood impact and improvement studies, construction document preparation, environmental permitting, and construction management services. Drew has participated in multiple STAC workshops related to stream and floodplain restoration, been an active contributor to the Maryland Hydraulics Panel, and is a member of the Expert Panels re-convened to update stream restoration protocols for the Consensus Recommendations to Improve the Application of Protocols 1, 2 and 3. Drew has a B.S. in Civil Engineering with a water resources focus from the Pennsylvania State University and is a registered professional engineer in MD, PA, NC, TN, TX, GA and Washington DC.
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
fox29.com
Staffing issues at Bristol Township spray ground could cause early closures
BRISTOL, Pa. - Instead of headed all the way down the shore or up to the Poconos, people in Bristol Township just head right to the spray park to cool down on hot summer days. An extra hour of splashing at the spray park would’ve been fun for families on this hot Monday night, but unfortunately, the park had to close amid staffing shortages and weekend hours could be affected next.
Chester County Representative Applauds Energy Transfer Partners Conviction
MALVERN, PA — State Rep. Kristine Howard, D-Chester, said recently that she was pleased to see Sunoco Pipeline LP, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, convicted of criminal charges related to its conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which crosses through Chester County. According to the...
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
bctv.org
County of Berks Launches Berks County Correctional Facility Project Website
The County of Berks is pleased to announce that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. This website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish.
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Horseshoe Road Bridge Traffic Reduced to Single Lane in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TWP, PA — PennDOT is advising motorists in Lancaster County that a maintenance crew is scheduled to perform repairs next week to the Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) bridge spanning Amtrak Railroad tracks in East Lampeter Township. Work includes securing a loose expansion plate on top of the bridge.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
morethanthecurve.com
Whitemarsh Police Department participating in Operation Nighthawk
The Whitemarsh Police Department is participating in the Pennsylvania State Police-organized Operation Nighthawk over the weekend of August 13th as a member of the Eastern Montgomery County Impaired Driving Task Force. Operation Nighthawk focuses on getting impaired drivers off the roadway. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Operation Nighthawk and...
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
wdac.com
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool
Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
