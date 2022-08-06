Get a text from T-Mobile? Here’s why the Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge is going up

Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
everythinglubbock.com
Lawmakers call for immediate action for collapsing Texas juvenile prison system
(Texas Tribune) — Texas’ youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency’s director told lawmakers Tuesday.
everythinglubbock.com
CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the...
everythinglubbock.com
How bike-friendly is Texas? Here’s how Texas cities ranked in bike-friendliness
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have been on TikTok lately, you’ve seen the growing popularity of alternative forms of transportation, like public transit, walking and bicycles. There are great reasons behind getting away from driving. Walking and bicycling are great forms of exercise and are very good for your heart health.
everythinglubbock.com
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday. There is still quite a bit of variation across the state. Drivers...
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott accepts Nexstar debate
AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott is honored to accept an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas Gubernatorial Debate to take place in the Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar was the first debate invitation that Texans for Greg Abbott received. The candidates for Governor of Texas will meet...
everythinglubbock.com
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $1.75 million jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to win the massive prize. The...
