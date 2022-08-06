ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend Co.

By Asia Armour via
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abc13.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend County hosts emergency preparedness meeting

As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Developers anticipate big revenues from EpiCenter project

In voting to spend more than $26.78 million to cover EpiCenter’s operating expenses during its first years of existence, county commissioners said the $120 million project would ultimately be a boon to Fort Bend County. “This will be an asset to Fort Bend County,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
checkoutdfw.com

A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
City
Pearland, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land begins work on $1.06 million park project

Crews will soon begin work on a $1.06 million project to bring more improvements to Brazos River Park, according to the city of Sugar Land. Work is set to begin later this month on the six-month project, which will see crews construct a pavilion, more trails and landscaping, according to a news release.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston council redistricting reveals shifts in local area

The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Houston unveiled the new proposed boundaries for its City Council single-member districts July 7. With the proposed plan, Freedmen’s Town could soon find itself in District H, a move that some residents said will hurt the success they have seen in the historic district in recent years.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Traffic#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Fort Bend Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #1

CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
CONROE, TX
Axios

Houston's water pipes are leaking more this summer

Houston is grappling with more than four times more water line leaks than normal this summer due to extreme drought gripping the Lone Star State. Driving the news: Houston Public Works reports 483 active leaks in queue to be fixed across the city's 7,000 miles of water lines. That's compared...
HOUSTON, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]

The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
SEALY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears

Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET

Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy