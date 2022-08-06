Study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend Co.

Read on abc13.com
Houston seeking residents input on winter storm draft action plan and budget
It's been more than a year since a winter storm caused long-term damages in the city of Houston and across Texas. Now, the city is asking for your help on a draft action plan.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend County hosts emergency preparedness meeting
As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
Fort Bend Star
Developers anticipate big revenues from EpiCenter project
In voting to spend more than $26.78 million to cover EpiCenter’s operating expenses during its first years of existence, county commissioners said the $120 million project would ultimately be a boon to Fort Bend County. “This will be an asset to Fort Bend County,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales...
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land begins work on $1.06 million park project
Crews will soon begin work on a $1.06 million project to bring more improvements to Brazos River Park, according to the city of Sugar Land. Work is set to begin later this month on the six-month project, which will see crews construct a pavilion, more trails and landscaping, according to a news release.
Harris Co. commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
Houston council redistricting reveals shifts in local area
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Houston unveiled the new proposed boundaries for its City Council single-member districts July 7. With the proposed plan, Freedmen’s Town could soon find itself in District H, a move that some residents said will hurt the success they have seen in the historic district in recent years.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend Sheriff announces plan to increase law enforcement in schools
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies might be more common sights at county schools after Sheriff Eric Fagan announced a new initiative meant to reduce the risk of school shootings ahead of the new school year. Fagan in a press conference last week asked for county law enforcement agencies to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Five years after Harvey, a solution to the flood threat from the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs remains a long way off
The most popular solution to the flooding threat from the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs is a massive underground stormwater tunnel. It would cost billions of dollars and remains more than a decade away from the start of construction. Listen. The Addicks and Barker Reservoirs protected Houston for more than 70...
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764...
Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city
HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #1
CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Houston's water pipes are leaking more this summer
Houston is grappling with more than four times more water line leaks than normal this summer due to extreme drought gripping the Lone Star State. Driving the news: Houston Public Works reports 483 active leaks in queue to be fixed across the city's 7,000 miles of water lines. That's compared...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.
austincountynewsonline.com
Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]
The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears
Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A READER SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT
I wanted to share my experience at the Appraisal District- Montgomery County today:. I had a formal hearing today in regards to my new (10 yr old) house I purchased in May 2021 in Montgomery County. In April this year, I received my proposed property taxes from MCAD which showed...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET
Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for...
