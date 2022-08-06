ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VT

Mountain Town Circus coming to Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is bringing Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures to Flood Brook School on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the social services agency. With interactive circus fun and entertainment for the entire family, the Mountain Town Circus...
LONDONDERRY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Record turnout for Westminster Garden Tour

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After a pandemic-induced hiatus of nearly three years, Westminster Cares held their 19th Annual Garden Tour on July 9 and 10, 2022. The weather was spectacular, and attendees were encouraged to take their time strolling through the lovely gardens, taking photos of plants and flowers, having lunch at the garden café, and enjoying the demonstrations offered throughout the weekend. Westminster Cares set an attendance record with about 400 people coming through the gardens over the weekend. Many were residents of Westminster and the surrounding towns who support the even each year; many were visitors and garden club members from out of state, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine.
WESTMINSTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

BRRGC annual Field Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Rod and Gun Club (BRRGC) will be hosting their annual Field Day on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BRRGC range. This event is free and open to the public. There will be a variety of...
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Community Talent Share

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Offer a talent or just come to watch and support your neighbors at a Community Talent Share, Sunday, August 14, from 6–8 p.m. at the Westminster Institute, on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. Community members are invited to bring talents to share with their neighbors:...
WESTMINSTER, VT
VTDigger

Building the future health workforce in Vermont

Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, August 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, August 7, 2022. Revving up those engines for Antique Tractor Day at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vt. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Antique Tractor Day features a parade,...
WOODSTOCK, VT
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
vermontjournal.com

Fletcher Farm Arts and Crafts Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be holding its second Arts and Crafts Festival of the summer on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Festival will be held on the school campus on Route 103 South in Ludlow, Vt. In addition to over...
LUDLOW, VT
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
102.9 WBLM

A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity

Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
Q 105.7

Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County

Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
vermontjournal.com

Lemonade stand donates to MCNP

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Ethan Moore, age 9, and his good friend, Atticus Weikert, age 10, hosted a lemonade stand in the Londonderry Plaza during the Fourth of July parade and donated all proceeds to My Community Nurse Project (MCNP). This local nonprofit agency, staffed by two part-time advanced practice nurses and several dedicated volunteers, provides health care services and advocacy to the residents of the mountain towns. There is never a charge to patients for care. MCNP is funded by generous donations from community members as well as grants from two of the mountain towns, local churches and two private granters.
LONDONDERRY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Grace Cottage adds mental health providers

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage has two new mental health providers joining the current provider, Benjamin Wright, PMHNP-BC. Meredith Kenyon, LICSW, and Elise Kraus, PMHNP-BC, are now seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Rd., in Townshend. Kenyon recently became an employee of Grace Cottage. She previously...
TOWNSHEND, VT

