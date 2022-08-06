Read on vermontjournal.com
vermontjournal.com
Mountain Town Circus coming to Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is bringing Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures to Flood Brook School on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the social services agency. With interactive circus fun and entertainment for the entire family, the Mountain Town Circus...
vermontjournal.com
Record turnout for Westminster Garden Tour
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After a pandemic-induced hiatus of nearly three years, Westminster Cares held their 19th Annual Garden Tour on July 9 and 10, 2022. The weather was spectacular, and attendees were encouraged to take their time strolling through the lovely gardens, taking photos of plants and flowers, having lunch at the garden café, and enjoying the demonstrations offered throughout the weekend. Westminster Cares set an attendance record with about 400 people coming through the gardens over the weekend. Many were residents of Westminster and the surrounding towns who support the even each year; many were visitors and garden club members from out of state, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine.
vermontjournal.com
BRRGC annual Field Day
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Rod and Gun Club (BRRGC) will be hosting their annual Field Day on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BRRGC range. This event is free and open to the public. There will be a variety of...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
vermontjournal.com
Community Talent Share
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Offer a talent or just come to watch and support your neighbors at a Community Talent Share, Sunday, August 14, from 6–8 p.m. at the Westminster Institute, on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. Community members are invited to bring talents to share with their neighbors:...
The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold.
The Windsor County town has a surprising lack of lawn signs in advance of Tuesday’s vote. Instead, as one resident said upon casting an early ballot, “This is my way to make a statement.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold..
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont
Vermont State Police reported Monday afternoon that authorities located Miller late Sunday night and issued them a citation on the felony charge stemming from a reported burglary that took place in May in Stamford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont.
VTDigger
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, August 7, 2022. Revving up those engines for Antique Tractor Day at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vt. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Antique Tractor Day features a parade,...
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
vermontjournal.com
Fletcher Farm Arts and Crafts Festival
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be holding its second Arts and Crafts Festival of the summer on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Festival will be held on the school campus on Route 103 South in Ludlow, Vt. In addition to over...
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity
Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
vermontjournal.com
Lemonade stand donates to MCNP
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Ethan Moore, age 9, and his good friend, Atticus Weikert, age 10, hosted a lemonade stand in the Londonderry Plaza during the Fourth of July parade and donated all proceeds to My Community Nurse Project (MCNP). This local nonprofit agency, staffed by two part-time advanced practice nurses and several dedicated volunteers, provides health care services and advocacy to the residents of the mountain towns. There is never a charge to patients for care. MCNP is funded by generous donations from community members as well as grants from two of the mountain towns, local churches and two private granters.
vermontjournal.com
Grace Cottage adds mental health providers
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage has two new mental health providers joining the current provider, Benjamin Wright, PMHNP-BC. Meredith Kenyon, LICSW, and Elise Kraus, PMHNP-BC, are now seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Rd., in Townshend. Kenyon recently became an employee of Grace Cottage. She previously...
