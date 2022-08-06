WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After a pandemic-induced hiatus of nearly three years, Westminster Cares held their 19th Annual Garden Tour on July 9 and 10, 2022. The weather was spectacular, and attendees were encouraged to take their time strolling through the lovely gardens, taking photos of plants and flowers, having lunch at the garden café, and enjoying the demonstrations offered throughout the weekend. Westminster Cares set an attendance record with about 400 people coming through the gardens over the weekend. Many were residents of Westminster and the surrounding towns who support the even each year; many were visitors and garden club members from out of state, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine.

