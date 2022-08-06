ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Dawn Staley took her talents to the American Cornhole League and she was so awesome

By Cole Huff
 3 days ago
Dawn Staley is as decorated as they come when talking about American sports icons. She’s widely regarded as one of the best college basketball coaches in the world, an Olympic gold medal winner as both a player and coach and also a Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

In short, Staley is uber talented.

And as we see her star in OOFOS commercials, we’re well aware that her stardom and talent go beyond the hardwood. Truly, there’s nothing Staley can’t succeed in.

So, should anyone be surprised that the basketball legend is also good at cornhole?

Yep, cornhole.

Watch her sink this shot during the SuperHole 3 event of the American Cornhole League World Championships.

Staley partnered with Mike Richards in the celebrity-incorporated event. Although the two ultimately lost in the final to Doug Flutie and Matt Guy, it was a fun and entertaining battle at the ACL World Championships.

Will Staley be back next time around to win it all?

