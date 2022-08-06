Jays drop another game to Twins after losing Springer to IL

Read on www.thescore.com
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
NBC Sports
Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
NBC Sports
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Yardbarker
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman named AL Player of the Week
The Gascan is getting some love. The MLB named Jays starter Kevin Gausman the AL Player of the Week — his first ever award in his career. Gausman made two appearances in the last week. One against the Tampa Bay Rays where he pitched eight scoreless innings allowing just one hit and issuing one walk while fanning 10 batters.
MLB・
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the
theScore
Lindor, McNeil both homer vs. Reds, propel Mets to 5th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs, leading Carlos Carrasco and the streaking New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night. Carrasco (13-4) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to win his fifth straight...
Yardbarker
Tigers explode late, put away Rays
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
theScore
Twins' Baldelli livid after 'pathetic' obstruction call gives Jays win
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't hold back following the controversial finish to his team's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. In the top of the 10th, Twins left fielder Tim Beckham appeared to easily throw out Toronto's Whit Merrifield at home plate to end the inning. But replay officials overturned it, ruling that catcher Gary Sanchez violated the obstruction rule by not giving Merrifield a lane to score.
Here are the Cubs, Reds Field of Dreams Game uniforms
The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century. The Cubs first wore...
FOX Sports
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
Aledmys Diaz’s slam keys Astros’ win over Rangers
Aledmys Diaz drilled a grand slam with two outs in the fourth inning to spark a rally from a four-run
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Blue Jays vs Orioles and Two Other Games to Target)
Bang bang, I didn't make a fool of myself yesterday! After publicly expressing appreciation for advice my partner's dad gave me, I went 3-0 on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. I was a bit nervous to be honest, so let's hope these good...
theScore
Nets owner Tsai backs coach, GM amid reported Durant standoff
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has pledged his support of the coaching staff and front office after Kevin Durant reportedly demanded that the team trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai took to Twitter on Monday, saying, "Our front office and coaching staff...
