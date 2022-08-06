ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To Penelope Cruz’s Dramatic Hair Transformation On The Set Of Her New 'Ferrari' Movie

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

Fans just got the very first glimpse of Penelope Cruz‘s character on set of Ferrari in Italy this week, and the actress sported a brand new ‘do! The Oscar winner, 48, was photographed by paparazzi in the city of Modena donning a tea-length, floral, blue retro 50s dress and a chin-length, middle-parted black bob.

Cruz is set to play Laura, the wife of motorsport icon Enzo Ferrari, who will be portrayed by Adam Driver in the Michael Mann-directed film. The never-before-seen shots of Cruz began garnering online buzz on Twitter, where many fans reacted to her new look and expressed their excitement for the upcoming flick.

Cruz’s ensemble was complete with glamorous oversized black shades, black tights under her dress, and matching Oxford heels. One fan tweeted that she looked “gorgeous” with her new hair, and another added that she nailed the classic “vintage Italian look.”

While Ferrari doesn’t have a definitive release date as it is still filming, here’s what we know about the movie: the setting is the summer of 1957 when the titular ex-racecar driver finds himself at a crossroads. The plot thickens as the company he built with his wife Laura is on the verge of bankruptcy, and the Ferrari couple has to enter a legendary race across Italy—the Mille Miglia. Shailene Woodley is set to play Ferrari’s mistress and Patrick Dempsey will also portray racecar driver Piero Taruffi. Along with Cruz and Driver, this makes Ferrari a star-studded film we can’t wait to see!

