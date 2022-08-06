Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera
Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
