Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Westside Gunn
Juelz Santana
Biz Markie
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera

Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

