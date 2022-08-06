Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say

Read on www.wsfa.com
Related
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & Assault
The man accused in a deadly shooting at a Selma nightclub — pleads guilty to manslaughter and assault. Kenneth Ingram of Selma was set to stand trial for murder this week — when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead. “This is a case back in October of 2017...
alabamanews.net
Man Shot and Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say they went to the 300 block of Chase Street, just off Mt. Meigs Road, around noon today where they found the man, who had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have...
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
wbrc.com
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property. Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
Coosa deputy saves family as shots fired from home
A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff. Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded. “Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County...
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
RELATED PEOPLE
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Road
Montgomery Police have now identified the man who was shot and killed on Zelda Road Saturday. Police say 26-year-0ld Christoper Thomas is the victim of the shooting in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, which is near the intersection of Ann Street, just west of Interstate 85. The shooting happened...
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
elmoreautauganews.com
Collin Dean, 21, of Prattville in custody after Police Pursuit Ends in Autauga County
UPDATED RELEASE from Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson. Over the past few weeks, Prattville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been working several felony cases involving 21-year old suspect Collin Dean of Prattville. Dean was considered to be armed and dangerous. On 08/05/2022 around 1600hrs, Prattville PD Patrol units observed...
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
elmoreautauganews.com
Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule
Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
Andalusia Star News
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama
According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
Comments / 2