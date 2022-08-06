ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

NECN

Three People Hurt in Stabbing at Braintree Hotel: Police

Three people were hurt in a stabbing overnight at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, according to police. Braintree police responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Residence Inn on Forbes Road for a report of multiple stabbing victims, a news release from the department said. Officers say they found...
BRAINTREE, MA
Brookline, MA
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family friends: Man stabbed to death in Everett died a hero

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Friends of the man who died are calling the victim a hero. “He went down protecting his son. And he’s a hero in my book. He’s always been a hero in my book,” Liz Stoddard said.
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
DEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy

At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman stabbed to death by grand-nephew in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell, according to authorities. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Sunday that 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday without incident at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe

Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH

