Community gets a glimpse of African culture at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community filled Rosa Parks Circle this afternoon to engage with members of the African community for the Glimpse of Africa festival.

The third annual event drew large crowds to learn about the different African nations and languages and be immersed in the culture that is food, music, fashion and art.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know other African community members. It’s a really incredible and empowering experience,” Misgana Kurban said. “It’s great getting to share it with people who may not know the African diaspora and that’s the whole point of this festival — to share it with the community and make sure people know more than what’s just shown in the media.”









Some in the African community hope events like this showcase how big and resourceful their people are.

They say they are still working to feel more welcome in Grand Rapids and would like to see more acceptance of the African diaspora in the different business sectors.

“The world is better when there is diversity, when people can connect and see how other people live. When they can be exposed to that, it helps people to come together. It helps people to connect. It makes it a more unified and accepting world,” A Glimpse of Africa Board Chair, Blessing Uti said.

The event will last until 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

