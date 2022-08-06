Read on whiznews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
WHIZ
Visit Zanesville Encourages Exploring Local Attractions as Back To School Quickly Approaches
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Back to School is almost here, but there is still plenty of time to get out and soak up all the summer fun and explore all the area has to offer!. Visit Zanesville and The Zanesville-Muskingum County Visitors Bureau shared a few fun ideas for those final summer break getaways and adventures!
Your Radio Place
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Susie
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, said Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Lace Up for Kids Give Away
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer for the past 34 years, Eastside Community Ministry has partnered with WHIZ and Wendys to hold the Lace Up For Kids back to school shoe giveaway. Over the years the event has expanded from just shoes to include other back to school necessities. Eastside...
WHIZ
Chandlersville Celebrates Homecoming with ATVs
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH- Chandlersville held a three day celebration in their town to bring families and friends together and help raise money for local communities through games, food, and ATV rides. President of the Chandlersville community building, Mathew Janicki, spoke about how he loves seeing the community come together to help...
Galion Inquirer
Galion welcomes The Messy Bun
GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
WHIZ
Lace Up For Kids
ZANESVILLE, OH- Lace Up For Kids is making sure that students start the new school year on the right foot. This morning members of Eastside Community Ministry and West Muskingum’s Boys Soccer Team started setting up for their big distribution day. This is the 34th year for the event put on by Eastside, WHIZ and Wendy’s. Over 1,400 pairs of shoes were unloaded that will help over 1,100 kids this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Bonnie J. Applegate
Bonnie J. Applegate, 92, of Zanesville, died August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Good Duemmel. Bonnie was a homemaker, had worked at GE for a little while. She loved to play cards and was in several card clubs, she also loved her flowers and gardening. Bonnie’s favorite things to do were her trips to Amish Country and cooking and canning.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
WHIZ
Barry Wayne Hamilton
Barry Wayne Hamilton, 66 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Richard Harold Hamilton and Wilda Kathlene Hanning. He attended Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville, Ohio. For a living, Barry worked construction for many years. In his spare time, he loved to listen to his music, Elvis being his favorite, enjoyed drinking his Pepsi, and was always known to be a great story teller.
WHIZ
Kenneth “Bob” Ambrose
Kenneth “Bob” R. Ambrose, 72 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on August 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Long Beach, California, son of the late Kenneth George Ambrose and Colista (Koehler) Ambrose. Bob worked in office supply sales for most of his life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Julia Marie Ginikos
Julia M. Ginikos, 90, died at 8:45 PM, August 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 4, 1931, in Zanesville, the daughter of John Hanifan and Mary (Euman) Hanifan. She married Markos D. Ginikos on January 15, 1953, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
WHIZ
Theresa J. LaCrone
Theresa Julia LaCrone, 92, of Zanesville went home to Jesus on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 27, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Evart Hartley and Grace Hartley Warner. Theresa spent her entire life in Zanesville, attending Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, graduating from Saint Nicholas High School, raising her family, embarking on a long and successful professional career, and making many lifelong friends throughout the community. She was well known for her beautiful smile, her generous heart, and her incomparable homemade cinnamon rolls.
WHIZ
Jordan M. Rivera
Jordan Michael Rivera 32 of Zanesville died on August 5th 2022. Jordan was born May 2nd 1990 he was known for his charismatic smile and personality. Jordan always had a joke and was always trying to make everyone laugh. He also had a very big heart and would do anything for anyone.
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
WHIZ
Anna B. Crabtree
Anna Belle Crabtree, 78, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born November 29, 1943, in Wakeman, OH to the late Ernest and Lula Richardson Godby. She was a 1962 graduate of John Glenn High School and worked at the Beckett House as a cook. She formerly attended East Union Presbyterian Church in New Concord. Anna loved flowers and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed doing word searches and puzzles.
WHIZ
Mary E. Shumate
Mary Elizabeth Shumate, 85 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville Nursing Home. She was born on February 28, 1937, in Edwight, West Virginia, daughter of the late William Jacob Harvey and Nancy Jane McBride. She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church of West Virginia for many years. She then became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Zanesville. Mary worked at United Technology of Zanesville. In her free time, she enjoyed spending her hours with her special dog, Buck, who she loved to no end.
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Comments / 0