Douglas County, KS

Wichita Eagle

Prisoner killed Sunday at Kansas correctional facility, KDOC reports

The death of a prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Fred Patterson III, 56, was killed Sunday at the eastern Kansas prison, according to the department. The “apparent” cause of death is homicide, KDOC said in a news...
LANSING, KS
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Inmate killed at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died at the facility on Sunday. Authorities believe the cause of death is a homicide but are waiting for an independent autopsy. The inmate has been identified as 56-year-old Fred Patterson III. Patterson was admitted to the facility back...
LANSING, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Quadruple homicide suspect captured in Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY —A man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Dayton, Ohio is in custody in Lawrence. According to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe, just before 9p.m. Saturday, police in Lawrence arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow. Just after noon on Friday, police in the Butler Township area of Dayton,...
DAYTON, OH
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
