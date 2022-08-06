Read on www.alabamanews.net
Related
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery
In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
wtvy.com
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
WTVM
New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom. The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway. ”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Big Dog Ranch Rescue Groundbreaking in Macon County
The Largest Cage Free No-Kill Rescue center in America is making plans to open it’s new location in the Macon County town of Shorter. Big Dog Ranch Rescue, publicly announced its plans for their new Shorter location today. The 100 acre site is the former home of the greyhound training facility utilized by VictoryLand. The facility will now serve the southeastern states as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs.
wtvy.com
Suspects wanted in Daleville armed assault
A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: will this affect the 2022-2023 school year? Schools don't have mask mandates in place – and many kids aren't vaccinated. As far as monkeypox goes – Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter. The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
The fire that damaged her shop, Gallery on Railroad, has made Debbie Purvis love Opelika even more
The July 21 fire that broke out in downtown Opelika was devastating to three businesses. Maffia’s, where the fire originated, is completely gone. The two businesses that stood on each side of Maffia’s — The Gallery on Railroad and Southern Crossing—both sustained heavy smoke and water damage as well but are still standing.
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Time to turn the page': First day at Opelika City Schools features no masks and lots of excitement
Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Opelika City Schools, as well as a step toward normalcy after COVID-19 restrictions and protocols over the past two years. Excitement filled the decorated hallways of Carver Primary School on Monday morning as students walked in with backpacks, smiles...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery School District Prepares for 2022-23 School Year
The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time for students and staff… although the school district is bubbling with excitement they are also preparing for worst case scenarios, with COVID-19 still around and Monkeypox spreading in Alabama, the district wants to make sure students stay safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrbl.com
Police locate parents of wandering toddler
UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
WTVM
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
WSFA
MPS begins new school year under new leadership
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big day for students, parents, and educators here in Montgomery. Tuesday marked the first day of school for Montgomery Public Schools. The school system is kicking off this new school year under new leadership. New Superintendent Melvin Brown is eager to get students back in the classroom to begin learning.
wtvy.com
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
Comments / 1