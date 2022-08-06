Read on stjosephpost.com
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTLO
Man with long list of criminal charges pleads guilty to more
Beginning in his late teens, a Mountain Home man has been arrested and charged with a long string of crimes, including breaking into businesses, homes, a hunting cabin, an outbuilding and a large number of storage units. Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Ashley Calvert appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday, pled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
KYTV
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for killing a Springfield woman is back in a Greene County Courtroom. Nicholas Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. He is serving life in prison without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.
Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days
Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
KTLO
2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges
A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
ozarkradionews.com
Judge Recuses from Pilkington case, Criminal Setting Sept. 19
West Plains, Mo. – Judge Steven Privette has recused himself on the case of a former law enforcement officer raping and molesting a child under 14 years of age. The former L.E.O., Rob Pilkington of Pomona, is facing 13 felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in 2021.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Two Die In Separate Crashes in Wright County Over The Weekend
(KTTS News) – Two drivers died in two separate crashes in Wright County over the weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Tangala Brown was driving her vehicle seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the side of the road and hit an embankment. The...
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Springfield
Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic fliers placed on porches and driveways. We talked to a neighbor about the incident, and found out the FBI is investigating.
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
ozarkradionews.com
Stolen Property; Howell County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Engagement
Cabool, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office released information on a stolen UTV from the Cabool area, and is asking the public for information on the theft. On July 25th, Deputy Roberts and Reserve Deputy Duggins responded to the call of theft on State Route AM close to Cabool. The stolen UTV has been reported as being a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew Cab. Identifying marks include a pair of stickers on the bumper showing Summit Racing and Speedway Racing. The Polaris was equipped with a top, and a custom 3 inch pipe on the rear bumper. It is also camouflage in color.
