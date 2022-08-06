Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
KPLC TV
Local lawmakers react after former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting. The Advocate said Leach’s daughter Mary Werner confirmed his death. Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served...
KPLC TV
Dozens of advocates to hold protest over youth transfers to Jetson, Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of advocates will host a press conference to protest the state’s plans to transfer youth inmates to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and the Jetson Center for Youth. “We don’t have to do it this way,” Rev. Alexis Anderson from the East...
KPLC TV
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police upgraded the charge for Anderson King, 25, to first-degree murder Tuesday morning following the death of a 2-year-old. The father of the toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows.
Comments / 0