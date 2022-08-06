ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police upgraded the charge for Anderson King, 25, to first-degree murder Tuesday morning following the death of a 2-year-old. The father of the toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows.
