Read on whiznews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Visit Zanesville Encourages Exploring Local Attractions as Back To School Quickly Approaches
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Back to School is almost here, but there is still plenty of time to get out and soak up all the summer fun and explore all the area has to offer!. Visit Zanesville and The Zanesville-Muskingum County Visitors Bureau shared a few fun ideas for those final summer break getaways and adventures!
WHIZ
Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Susie
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, said Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.
Your Radio Place
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
WHIZ
Lace Up for Kids Give Away
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer for the past 34 years, Eastside Community Ministry has partnered with WHIZ and Wendys to hold the Lace Up For Kids back to school shoe giveaway. Over the years the event has expanded from just shoes to include other back to school necessities. Eastside...
Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHIZ
Kenneth “Bob” Ambrose
Kenneth “Bob” R. Ambrose, 72 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on August 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Long Beach, California, son of the late Kenneth George Ambrose and Colista (Koehler) Ambrose. Bob worked in office supply sales for most of his life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
columbusunderground.com
Ray Ray’s Moves Away from Meat + Three in Granville, Switches to Carry-Out Only
Changes are in store for Ray Ray’s Granville location. The barbecue joint will drop its Meat + Three name and format in favor of the carry-out only style and menu of its other area Hog Pit locations. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three opened at 1256 Columbus Rd. in Granville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Chandlersville Celebrates Homecoming with ATVs
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH- Chandlersville held a three day celebration in their town to bring families and friends together and help raise money for local communities through games, food, and ATV rides. President of the Chandlersville community building, Mathew Janicki, spoke about how he loves seeing the community come together to help...
WHIZ
Columbia Gas Stresses Importance of Calling 811 Ahead of National 811 Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – This Thursday is National 811 Day and Columbia Gas is taking the opportunity to remind you to call before you dig!. Last year, 23% of damages to utility lines were the result of residents failing to call 811. Columbia Gas Communications Specialist Erica Chronaberry says this...
80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOUB
Water is finally coming to homes in Vinton County’s Garrett Ridge area
MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) — After decades of waiting, some Vinton County residents are getting access to clean, reliable water. A $799,000 federal grant will help fund the engineering and construction of an extension of Jackson County Water Co.’s service lines into the Garrett Ridge area of Vinton County.
WHIZ
Lace Up For Kids
ZANESVILLE, OH- Lace Up For Kids is making sure that students start the new school year on the right foot. This morning members of Eastside Community Ministry and West Muskingum’s Boys Soccer Team started setting up for their big distribution day. This is the 34th year for the event put on by Eastside, WHIZ and Wendy’s. Over 1,400 pairs of shoes were unloaded that will help over 1,100 kids this year.
WHIZ
Bonnie J. Applegate
Bonnie J. Applegate, 92, of Zanesville, died August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Good Duemmel. Bonnie was a homemaker, had worked at GE for a little while. She loved to play cards and was in several card clubs, she also loved her flowers and gardening. Bonnie’s favorite things to do were her trips to Amish Country and cooking and canning.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
Comments / 0