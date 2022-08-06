ZANESVILLE, OH- Lace Up For Kids is making sure that students start the new school year on the right foot. This morning members of Eastside Community Ministry and West Muskingum’s Boys Soccer Team started setting up for their big distribution day. This is the 34th year for the event put on by Eastside, WHIZ and Wendy’s. Over 1,400 pairs of shoes were unloaded that will help over 1,100 kids this year.

