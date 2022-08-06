ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Rock, OH

WHIZ

Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Susie

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, said Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE

The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Blue Rock, OH
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Lace Up for Kids Give Away

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer for the past 34 years, Eastside Community Ministry has partnered with WHIZ and Wendys to hold the Lace Up For Kids back to school shoe giveaway. Over the years the event has expanded from just shoes to include other back to school necessities. Eastside...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WHIZ

Kenneth “Bob” Ambrose

Kenneth “Bob” R. Ambrose, 72 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on August 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Long Beach, California, son of the late Kenneth George Ambrose and Colista (Koehler) Ambrose. Bob worked in office supply sales for most of his life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Person
Mark Twain
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Chandlersville Celebrates Homecoming with ATVs

CHANDLERSVILLE, OH- Chandlersville held a three day celebration in their town to bring families and friends together and help raise money for local communities through games, food, and ATV rides. President of the Chandlersville community building, Mathew Janicki, spoke about how he loves seeing the community come together to help...
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Lace Up For Kids

ZANESVILLE, OH- Lace Up For Kids is making sure that students start the new school year on the right foot. This morning members of Eastside Community Ministry and West Muskingum’s Boys Soccer Team started setting up for their big distribution day. This is the 34th year for the event put on by Eastside, WHIZ and Wendy’s. Over 1,400 pairs of shoes were unloaded that will help over 1,100 kids this year.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bonnie J. Applegate

Bonnie J. Applegate, 92, of Zanesville, died August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Good Duemmel. Bonnie was a homemaker, had worked at GE for a little while. She loved to play cards and was in several card clubs, she also loved her flowers and gardening. Bonnie’s favorite things to do were her trips to Amish Country and cooking and canning.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]

