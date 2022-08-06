Effective: 2022-08-09 23:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breckinridge FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following county, Breckinridge. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1055 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hardinsburg, Kirk, Mcquady, Harned, Mattingly and Tar Fork. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

