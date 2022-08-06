ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
Person
James Avery
Person
Robert Osborne
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Monday night in the 1500 block of North Beeler Street left a 28-year-old man dead, Aurora police said. Authorities have identified the victim but aren't releasing his name until relatives are notified. As of Tuesday morning, there was no word of an arrest. Anyone with information about the...
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County School Board tries to rebuild trust at retreat

At the first of two retreat sessions, Douglas County School Board directors aired concerns and discussed proposed norms in an effort to address rifts among the board and with the community. The retreat on Aug. 6 at the Legacy Campus in Parker consisted of directors outlining policy governance goals, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning. Officials believe that the woman was in her 30's at the time of her death. Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora gives unanimous initial approval to cool weather turf ban

Aurora City Council gave unanimous approval on first reading Monday night to a bill that restricts the use of nonfunctional grass in new development throughout the city. Should the bill pass on its second vote, Aurora would become the first municipality in Colorado to restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for the creation of new golf courses. As defined in the ordinance, cool weather turf includes Kentucky bluegrass and fescue.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver: Latest on Shootings, Stabbings

Metro Denver tallied numerous violent episodes over the past weekend, including multiple stabbings and shootings, one of which involved a law enforcement officer and resulted in the killing of a suspect. At 7:52 a.m. on August, 5, the Denver Police Department tweeted a bulletin about a death investigation on the...

