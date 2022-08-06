Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
In court filing, Douglas County school board lawyers say leaders didn't ask former superintendent to resign
In a court filing Monday, the attorney for the Douglas County school board disputed that their clients asked their then-superintendent to resign, and they urged a judge to allow the case to proceed to a January trial. The filing is the first legal response the board has had since county...
Some Colorado school districts are preparing for possible mass shootings
Schools are preparing kids in the event of an active shooter as many districts head back to class this week.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
'Who couldn't see this coming': Man who repeatedly violated probation charged in Denver homicide
DENVER — A man charged with murder for the shooting death of a father of two at a Denver park had repeatedly violated probation conditions in the months before the killing related to a prior conviction in El Paso County. Court records show Alejandro Blanco's "continued violations of the...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge slams Colorado public defender's office for 'violating' judicial directive
A federal judge vented his frustration on Monday at Colorado's public defender office, repeatedly raising his voice and insisting the office violated a legal directive when it determined an indigent Larimer County couple did not qualify for appointed counsel in their pending criminal case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak,...
Sheriff expresses anger as US attorneys fight traffic ticket issued to federal officer
DENVER — For at least an hour, the unmarked SUV moving fast with lights and sirens down busy Highway 285 was a mystery to the Colorado State Patrol and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. People traveling on the highway on July 16, 2021 were reporting the driver was...
Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado
Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
Suspect wanted on charge of aggravated assault on Denver police officer
Police in Denver are searching for a suspect — Joshua Johnny Esquibel — who allegedly assaulted a police officer in mid-July.
Aurora police investigate fatal shooting
A shooting Monday night in the 1500 block of North Beeler Street left a 28-year-old man dead, Aurora police said. Authorities have identified the victim but aren't releasing his name until relatives are notified. As of Tuesday morning, there was no word of an arrest. Anyone with information about the...
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County School Board tries to rebuild trust at retreat
At the first of two retreat sessions, Douglas County School Board directors aired concerns and discussed proposed norms in an effort to address rifts among the board and with the community. The retreat on Aug. 6 at the Legacy Campus in Parker consisted of directors outlining policy governance goals, the...
Man charged in Commerce City crash that left 4 dead, 4 wounded
A man has been charged in a two-vehicle crash that left four teens dead and another four injured earlier this year in Commerce City.
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Woman's body found on mountain in Colorado
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Lookout Mountain, near Golden, on Tuesday morning. Officials believe that the woman was in her 30's at the time of her death. Investigators believe that there is no clear threat to the public,...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
denverite.com
The city just halted demolition at the old Wrangler and Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple building at 1700 Logan Street
On Tuesday, bulldozers smashed the graffiti-covered bar that once housed the Wrangler and Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple, at 1700 Logan Street, in North Capitol Hill. The building, which caught fire in May 2020, has been shuttered since. According to records from the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the building...
Colorado 15-Year-Old Takes Parents' Car On Joyride, Crashes Into Brick Wall
Authorities say the teenager is facing multiple charges.
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora gives unanimous initial approval to cool weather turf ban
Aurora City Council gave unanimous approval on first reading Monday night to a bill that restricts the use of nonfunctional grass in new development throughout the city. Should the bill pass on its second vote, Aurora would become the first municipality in Colorado to restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for the creation of new golf courses. As defined in the ordinance, cool weather turf includes Kentucky bluegrass and fescue.
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
Westword
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver: Latest on Shootings, Stabbings
Metro Denver tallied numerous violent episodes over the past weekend, including multiple stabbings and shootings, one of which involved a law enforcement officer and resulted in the killing of a suspect. At 7:52 a.m. on August, 5, the Denver Police Department tweeted a bulletin about a death investigation on the...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
