Aurora City Council gave unanimous approval on first reading Monday night to a bill that restricts the use of nonfunctional grass in new development throughout the city. Should the bill pass on its second vote, Aurora would become the first municipality in Colorado to restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for the creation of new golf courses. As defined in the ordinance, cool weather turf includes Kentucky bluegrass and fescue.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO