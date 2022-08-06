ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

North Bay DUI suspect allegedly hits 4 cars before arrest

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A woman is suspected of drunkenly crashing her car into four other vehicles in the North Bay on Friday night.

The Petaluma Police Department arrested Kaytlyn Kiley on charges of driving under the influence , possession of a narcotic and hit and run. She sustained minor injuries in the four collisions and was released on a citation at Petaluma Valley Hospital, where she received treatment.

Kiley appeared intoxicated when officers found her on Filippini Way near Crinella Drive, according to police. A witness reported seeing discard her clothing and flee the site of the fourth accident, and officers found "three illegal narcotics" in her car.

The Petaluma Police Department didn't specify whether they found three separate drugs or three samples of the same drug in a vehicle. KCBS Radio is awaiting comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Police said a driver on westbound State Route 116 saw a car collide with another sitting directly behind them in traffic on Friday at 9:28 p.m., before passing the witness' vehicle over the nearby double yellow lines. The struck car pulled over on the road's shoulder at Browns Lane, and police on Saturday morning said officers haven't seen the car since the accident.

The car that drove away then struck another vehicle on the Lakeville Highway at Frates Road, forcing that vehicle to pull over to avoid another collision. Kiley then allegedly hit a third car, parked on Lakeville Highway at South McDowell Boulevard. She struck a fourth vehicle, another parked car, on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell Boulevard.

Police said officers were "unable" to locate the other two occupants in Kiley's car. It's unclear whether or not the Petaluma Police Department is investigating the duo, and officials didn't respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment prior to publication on Saturday afternoon.

Kiley is due in court as a condition of her release from custody on Friday night, according to officials. Police did not say when she will appear in front of a judge.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
