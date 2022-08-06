ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Am4A_0h7cZr3k00

( The Hill ) — A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product.

DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The flaw can cause projectiles to hit users or bystanders and could also poses a laceration hazard for anyone who comes in direct contact with the blade.

GOP Senate candidate won’t back Trump in 2024: ‘I hope he doesn’t run’

A notice on the CPSC’s website states that consumers should stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact DeWALT for information on how to purchase a free repair kit or take their saw to a service center for a free repair.

The agency states the DeWALT received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The product was sold at Lowe’s, the Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and other websites, between April 2019 and May 2022. An additional 118,600 saws were sold in Canada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud

The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO vote

(The Hill) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) clinched a victory on Wednesday when the Senate — including 48 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans — voted overwhelmingly to admit Finland and Sweden to NATO. The resolution, which cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 95-1 vote,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laceration#Consumer Goods#Canada#Cpsc#Gop#Senate#The Home Depot#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio

(NewsNation) — Dozens of chihuahuas and shih tzus were found living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs, who were found by a probation officer, needed serious help with flea infestations and skin infections, among other issues. The Licking County Humane Society in Heath, Ohio, took...
HEATH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
YourErie

Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.

There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy