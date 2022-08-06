ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Ark. deputy, officer wounded by alleged trespasser

By Destinee Hannah
 3 days ago

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — A Cleburne County deputy and Herber Springs officer were both injured Saturday morning after sustaining cuts from a razor-type instrument by a trespasser, Arkansas State Police say.

According to a press release, Arkansas law enforcement were responding to a trespassing call. When they arrived, they located Cody Weidemann.

Officers said Weidemann, 31, and police got into an altercation when both law enforcement officers were cut by a razor-type instrument. Weidemann was then shot after the officer and deputy used gunfire to subdue him, the press release stated.

All three parties sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Herber Springs officer was taken to the hospital and later released. The deputy and suspect are reportedly in stable condition, according to the press release.

Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation to determine if the gunfire by both officers were lawful.

