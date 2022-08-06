ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiuB6_0h7cZoen00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month.

Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced her out of her car and into his apartment.

The victim also told officers that he repeatedly assaulted her and burned her in several places on her body with cigarettes while she was held against her will.

Court documents state that Mann eventually left to go to the store, and the victim was able to run out of the apartment.

Mann, 35, was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment.

More Local Top Stories

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One and Only BBQ robbed after closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures of a man who they said held up a Cordova BBQ restaurant late Saturday night. Investigators said the lone gunman entered One and Only BBQ on Timber Creek Drive around 11 p.m, pointed a gun at workers, and demanded cash. Police said the suspect was in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for suspects in Motel 6 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking the public for help identifying those responsible for a homicide at the Motel 6 off Sycamore View Road. Officers responded to a shots fired call on August 8 around 7 p.m. and found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Spike in crime leaves Cooper-Young residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Cooper-Young Community Association organized a crime forum following two violent carjackings that happened in the area just weeks apart. Officers from the Crump precinct had an informal conversation with neighbors Tuesday night about ways to prevent crime. The meeting comes after two men were shot in separate carjackings in Cooper-Young. Arthur Gibson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen allegedly runs into MPD squad car, injures officer in stolen Mercedes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he ran into an MPD squad car and injured an officer Monday. Police said 19-year-old Issac Wells carjacked a man’s Mercedes-Benz inside the Lamar Crossing Apartments. The victim told police several other men were also involved. According to police, the men were armed with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, woman detained in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday. Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Hazards Cove at 6:35 p.m. The victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say a woman has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Memphis State Eight#Mercedes Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Suspect wanted after shots fired outside Parkway Village motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after shots were fired outside of a motel in Parkway Village last week. Police say a black Cadillac CTS with black wheels pulled into the parking lot of the Home 1 Extended Stay motel on American Way and began firing shots. The suspect reportedly dropped […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-year-old arrested after shots fired into Southaven apartment

This story has been updated to reflect that Adrian Boothe is now in custody. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old has been captured after police say he was wanted for firing shots into an apartment in Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police said the shooting happened Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments on Dorchester Drive. Detectives identified the suspect […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

MPD officer injured in East Memphis crash; 2nd driver flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer is recovering after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in East Memphis on Ellsworth Street near Kirby Avenue. Video from the scene shows the damaged police car and a damaged sedan. The officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man indicted for killing his son’s mother, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing his son’s mother was indicted for second-degree murder in her death, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Tuesday. Barry Medlock, 27, was identified as the person who dropped off his critically wounded ex-girlfriend at a hospital emergency...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month. Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter. Surveillance video released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 46-year-old-man is accused of holding three people at knifepoint and stealing their car Friday night but one of the victims decided to fight back. Memphis police say the suspect, Tommy Cochran, forced two of the victims out of their car at the Exxon gas station on Park Avenue at knifepoint.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy