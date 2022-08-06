Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month.

Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced her out of her car and into his apartment.

The victim also told officers that he repeatedly assaulted her and burned her in several places on her body with cigarettes while she was held against her will.

Court documents state that Mann eventually left to go to the store, and the victim was able to run out of the apartment.

Mann, 35, was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment.

More Local Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.