ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Americans support the Collins and Manchin election reform legislation

By Keith Allred, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7BAn_0h7cZT4Q00
Tweet

The bipartisan legislation announced last month by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.), along with another eight Republicans and six Democrats, is a crucial step toward increasing trust in elections. The lack of faith in our election outcomes being voiced on both the left and right poses a serious threat to American self-government. Confidence that our representatives have been chosen by the voice of the people, as provided by our Constitution and laws, is the bedrock of the most successful republic in history.

Still, the path to passing the elections legislation in 2022 is fraught. Many believe the partisan divide in Congress is too great to be bridged, particularly with midterm elections in November and a busy congressional calendar.

A unique poll suggests surprising bipartisan consensus that Congress overcome the challenges to pass the proposed legislation. This poll is different than most because before answering, the more than 3,000 participants spent an hour or more reviewing a brief on election reforms that makes the strongest case for and against measures included in the bipartisan legislation. The participants are members of the CommonSense American program at the National Institute for Civil Discourse (NICD). They come from every state. About one quarter are Republicans, one quarter Democrats, and 45 percent independents.

The drafting of the brief our members reviewed itself defied the idea that bipartisan legislation is unrealistic. We consulted with a cross-partisan group of more than 30 leading elections experts to ensure that the brief was accurate and fairly represented competing perspectives. We were struck by how many proposals readily attract bipartisan expert support.

The bipartisan agreement among experts and everyday Americans is perhaps most striking for updates to the Electoral Count Act (ECA) at the center of bipartisan package. The ECA directs how and when states certify and send the results of the presidential election to Congress. It also establishes how Congress counts the electoral votes and resolves disputes. Passed by Congress in 1887, the ECA’s tortured, archaic language is challenging to interpret and apply to current circumstances. The attempts by both parties to manipulate its imperfections have been rising over the last 20 years. Beginning with the 2000 presidential election, congressional Democrats have exploited the ECA to object to the last three Republican presidential wins. President Trump and some of his Republican allies then escalated ECA exploitation dramatically in 2020.

The intensifying attempts to challenge the results of presidential elections have convinced many Republican and Democratic members of Congress, scholars, and election experts that the law governing the counting of electoral votes must be updated. The threat also convinces everyday Americans. For example, an overwhelming 90 percent of CommonSense American members who reviewed the brief support making the existing language even more explicit that the vice president’s responsibilities are ceremonial with no authority to reject or delay the counting of a state’s electoral votes.

Equally remarkable, we find that both parties dramatically underestimate the other party’s support. Democratic members of CommonSense American think only 41 percent of Republican members support clarifying the vice president’s role. In fact, at 81 percent the level of actual Republican support is nearly twice what Democrats think. Similarly, Republican members think that 67 percent of Democratic members support it, when 98 percent actually do.

There is also strong cross-partisan support among experts and everyday Americans for the other proposed ECA reforms. For example, our members agreed with experts on each of the following:

  • 80 percent support clarifying existing ECA language that Congress must honor courts’ rulings in ECA disputes.
  • 80 percent support clarifying that a state legislature must abide by the election laws it had in place on Election Day unless there has been a major natural disaster or similarly catastrophic event.
  • 75 percent support raising the threshold for objections from one senator and one representative to one-quarter of each chamber.

As with the bipartisan Senate group and elections experts, the bipartisan support does not stop with ECA updates. For example, our poll finds:

  • 81 percent support for enhancing the federal criminal penalties for threatening election workers.
  • 68 percent support sharing full transition resources with both candidates if there is a delay determining the winner of the presidential contest.

As challenging as bipartisan action is in our bitterly partisan times with hotly contested midterm elections fast approaching, few issues attract greater bipartisan support than commonsense election reforms. As crowded as the congressional calendar is, no issue is more fundamental than increasing trust in elections. With the stakes so high and the support so broad, Congress should act and act now to build confidence in the elections that define ours as a system by, for, and of the people.

Keith Allred is the Executive Director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse (NICD) and a former professor of negotiation and conflict resolution at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Reform#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Commonsense American
POLITICO

Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

658K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy