ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montverde, FL

Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men

By Katie Streit
mynews13.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mynews13.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Accidents
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Clermont, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Montverde, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Clermont, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
WCJB

Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Teen arrested after setting off fireworks atop historic train at museum

A teen was arrested after setting off fireworks atop a train car at the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum. Lady Lake police officers were at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were alerted at about 11 p.m. Sunday to two individuals setting off fireworks on top of the historic railroad train near the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at Log Cabin Park. Police spotted two individuals setting off fountain-style fireworks on top of one of the railroad cars. One of the individuals was videoing the other attempting to “punch” the flames, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Endangered 18-year-old Apopka man is missing

The Apopka Police Department released the following statement about a missing Apopka man:. Elder Mazariegos, an 18-year-old Hispanic maln, was last seen at his residence at 1010 High Meadow Road in Apopka on August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am. Mazariegos was wearing a grey polo-style shirt and black jogging...
APOPKA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County

A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning House#Oxygen#Emergency Personnel#Accident
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

1 shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Polk county mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The sidewalk advisory committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The sidewalk advisory committee has $2-million-dollar budget for projects. “People have gotten used to...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy