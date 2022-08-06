Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men

Read on www.mynews13.com
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
WCJB
Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
villages-news.com
Teen arrested after setting off fireworks atop historic train at museum
A teen was arrested after setting off fireworks atop a train car at the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum. Lady Lake police officers were at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were alerted at about 11 p.m. Sunday to two individuals setting off fireworks on top of the historic railroad train near the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at Log Cabin Park. Police spotted two individuals setting off fountain-style fireworks on top of one of the railroad cars. One of the individuals was videoing the other attempting to “punch” the flames, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
theapopkavoice.com
Endangered 18-year-old Apopka man is missing
The Apopka Police Department released the following statement about a missing Apopka man:. Elder Mazariegos, an 18-year-old Hispanic maln, was last seen at his residence at 1010 High Meadow Road in Apopka on August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am. Mazariegos was wearing a grey polo-style shirt and black jogging...
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
click orlando
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a local family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He...
WESH
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
Motorcyclist ‘violently’ struck in road rage incident, Citrus deputies say
A Citrus County man was accused of attempted vehicular homicide Monday after authorities said he intentionally crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Crystal River.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
mynews13.com
Narcotics Anonymous meeting turns into deadly hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead in Edgewater after a Narcotics Anonymous meeting turned into a deadly hostage situation on Monday night, according to police. Police said Quinton Hunter, 49, shot two people before turning the gun on himself. Police believe the two victims — Erica Hoffman,...
Head-on collision in Osceola leaves one dead, another in the hospital
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died and another is in a hospital after a head-on collision on state Road 60 in Osceola County late Sunday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers responded to state Road 60 near Peavine...
click orlando
1 shot to death in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
villages-news.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages
A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
mynews13.com
Polk county mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The sidewalk advisory committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The sidewalk advisory committee has $2-million-dollar budget for projects. “People have gotten used to...
