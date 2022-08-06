Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families

These days food trucks have seen a surge in popularity. This is partly due to the expansion of cuisines being offered by them. Long gone are the days that they merely featured burgers and dogs. Now you can find just about any specialty food being served up with flair. During our visit to Wisconsin Dells, we decided to have some food truck fun by making Grateful Shed our lunch destination. What we discovered is a street food paradise filled where every hour is Happy Hour.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO