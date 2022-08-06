Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families

Read on www.nbc15.com
End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event
Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
DEFY Beloit shares gifts of hope with survivors
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A domestic abuse advocacy program in Beloit will help their clients with transportation costs this week, thanks to a gift from their community. DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit received 34 gas cards to help curb increased cost of transportation. Gift cards of $15 each came from the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation.
$250k in grants awarded to Wisconsin nonprofits by Milwaukee Bucks Foundation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced it will be distributing $250,000 in grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations, some of which are located in Dane County. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Wisconsin Conservation Voices and Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund are all based here in...
Dane County Humane Society hosting 6th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your perfect op-paw-tunity to get a furry friend for a reduced price. NBC15 and the Dane County Humane Society are teaming up to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event Aug. 13-14. It will be held from 11 a.m. - 6...
Dane County awards five school districts over $265,000 to increase mental health staffing
Dane County has awarded five local school districts over $265,554 in funding to help meet the behavioral health needs of K-12 kids. County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the funding will help school increase mental health staffing and resources to support teachers, youth, and their families. According to the 2021...
Madison’s housing crisis having lasting effects on low-income residents
MADISON, Wis. — The population in the City of Madison has been growing over the past decade and so have the rent prices, leaving many struggling to find affordable housing. Kris Seeger Douglas is from New London, Wis. A few years ago, Douglas started commuting to Madison to drive for Uber.
Madison Night Market returns Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market, coined a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture, returns Thursday. The Night Market will be located along State St. and Gilman St. in the heart of downtown Madison. It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Sundial on display in Janesville
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin's opioid epidemic.
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’
BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
Food Truck Fun – Grateful Shed
These days food trucks have seen a surge in popularity. This is partly due to the expansion of cuisines being offered by them. Long gone are the days that they merely featured burgers and dogs. Now you can find just about any specialty food being served up with flair. During our visit to Wisconsin Dells, we decided to have some food truck fun by making Grateful Shed our lunch destination. What we discovered is a street food paradise filled where every hour is Happy Hour.
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville.
UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon. According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers. Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health....
Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home
Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Fire at Beloit home displaces residents, causes $30K worth of damage
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home displaced residents Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $30,000 in damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Vote for your favorites at Madison’s 2022 Black Restaurant Week
Every year, Madison’s Black Restaurant Week shines a spotlight on restaurants, food carts, caterers, bakers and more around the city. This year, specials start on Sunday and run through Aug. 21, and there’s a new element — a friendly competition among the 35-plus participants. Sponsoring organizer Madison...
Michels supporters rallying in Waukesha
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” After 14 years, Jeff Burkhart prepares to say goodbye to Literacy Network
“The Literacy Network will always be a big part of me. I’ve done this work for a really long time and I love it and I’m really going to miss it,” says Literacy Network Executive Director Jeff Burkhart. “I am grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years.”
