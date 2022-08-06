ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: The Mookie Betts Trade Still Haunts Bill Simmons

After the 2019 season, when it became clear to the Red Sox that Mookie Betts would not be signing a contract extension with them, new Boston general manager Chaim Bloom undertook the task of trading the team’s franchise player. In the end, the Dodgers won the bidding, sending Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Red Sox for Betts and David Price (and, more importantly to the rebuilding Sox, half of Price’s salary).
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence

The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Okc Dodgers#Youtube
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp

On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Max Muncy and ‘Forgotten’ LA Offense Sending Painful Reminders

Max Muncy has had a season to forget for the Dodgers, batting .174 with an OPS of .649 which is 15 percent below league average. On the other hand, his average and OPS were at .158 and .609, respectively, just eight games ago. Muncy has hit safely in seven of those eight games, batting .321 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .643 slugging percentage in that time. Twenty-five percent of Muncy’s doubles and 18 percent of his homers have come in the past week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Justin Turner ‘on track’ to Return On Tuesday vs Twins

The Dodgers didn’t make a ton of wholesale changes at the MLB trade deadline in large part to the slew of impact players they expect to return before the end of the year. Justin Turner hasn’t been on the injured list for months like Dustin May, Walker Buehler, and Blake Treinen, but he was likely part of the math of the LA front office to play it safe at the deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Twins: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 9

The Dodgers have won 26 of their last 30 games heading into Tuesday’s series opener with the Twins. Los Angeles dominated the Padres at the plate and on the mound in their three game sweep, and they look to complete a dominant homestand with two games against Minnesota. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy are both showing signs of life over the past week, making an already dangerous lineup even more potent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy