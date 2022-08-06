ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

ourquadcities.com

QC jazz & heritage fest to include new Black authors forum, book sale

For the first time in the eight-year history of Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, there will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair during the event. The forum (including a Q & A) will be on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Several of the authors will be selling their books outside during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 12 noon.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight

A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
City
Milan, IL
ourquadcities.com

Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport

After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Library hosts events: one for toddlers, one for parents

For a fun way to teach your toddler about shapes, check out the free Hug-A-Book Create event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. Registration is open for the free in-person event from 10:30-11:30 a.m., which offers messy art projects involving shapes for ages 2 to 5. The library will offer a free book, bag, and art apron for each child, and handle clean up. Hug-A-Book is sponsored by the Merrill Harris Hug-A-Book Memorial of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix

A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, across John Deere Rd. from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Determined, fun-loving QC boy to be honored at Bandits game

A Bettendorf boy who survived a stroke will be celebrated for his amazing recovery, at the River Bandits game Friday, Aug. 12, at the end of the 1st inning. The game at Modern Woodmen Park starts at 6:30 p.m., and Bryce Arquilla, 8, of Bettendorf, will be honored during an on-the-field ceremony by players from both teams. In addition, a video about Bryce will play on the video board during the event.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.

As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Truly heated corn dog & jalapeno contests

The heat didn’t stop some people from enjoying the Mississippi Valley Fair. In fact, some people even entered the corn-dog-eating and jalapeno-eating contests Saturday afternoon. Crowds cheered on contestants as they scruffed down corn dogs as fast as humanly possible. Just one person came out on top: Contestant David...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Gilda’s Club to host free bladder health workshop

Gilda’s Club wants you to learn more about the importance of bladder health for all ages. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting a free educational workshop for anyone impacted by cancer. Beth Shelly is a PT specializing in pelvic therapy, lecturing internationally and with multiple publications. Through the workshop, attendees can learn about how many times you should urinate in a day, how much fluid you really need and more about kegel exercises.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Music on the River presents Big River Brass Band

Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Check out these Music on the River events at 7:00 p.m. each night:. Sunday, August...
DAVENPORT, IA
rigov.org

Update Rock Island - August 8, 2022

Update Rock Island is a segment at City Council meetings given by Mayor Mike Thoms focusing on news in Rock Island. The video segment from the meeting is available on YouTube. Quad City Botanical Center offering Pay What You Want Week August 7-13, 2022 – The Botanical Center is offering pay what you want admission this week to allow for every community member to have a chance to experience all that the summer gardens have to offer. Visit their website for more information.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Back-to-school free resource fair – including backpacks – will be Thursday

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport, will host a Back to School Resource Fair in its south parking lot 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, while supplies last. The free curb-side/drive-through program for all families to receive school supplies, snacks and lots of information about a wide range of community programs to serve students and families, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Volunteers for Symphony sets pop-up sale

Join Volunteers for Symphony for a pop-up sale (mini Second Fiddle Sale) from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Proceeds support the Music Education Programs of the QCSO. Volunteers for Symphony will accept donations of gently used collectibles, stemware, jewelry, purses, kitchenware,...
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Davenport trustee Wilbur Lettinga dies at 86

Longtime entrepreneur and Davenport University Board of Trustee member Wilbur Lettinga has died at the age of 86. Lettinga served on the Davenport board for almost 50 years and also served on boards for Spectrum Health and Hope Network. He started several businesses in West Michigan including Laser Alignment, Kentwood...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA

