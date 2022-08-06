ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Tier Texas A&M Offensive Line Target Announces Commitment

By Timm Hamm
The Texas A&M offensive line target has made his decision.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive line target Naquil Betrand has announced his commitment. He originally set a date of August 20 but then moved it up to July 30.

Instead, the 6-7, 310-pound elite recruiting target announced his commitment to A&M on Saturday.

Betrand had announced a top six of Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse, and Texas A&M as well as that he is transferring high schools from Northeast in Philadelphia to St. Francis in Maryland.

Already committed to Colorado since March, Betrand took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, and Syracuse in June. Texas A&M and Georgia were the only two in his top six he had not visited. Betrand de-committed from the Bulldogs on July 4.

Betrand was in College Station last weekend for the big recruiting pool party and barbecue for his second visit to Aggieland. He also made it down to campus for a long weekend back in April.

Betrand will be entering his senior season at Saint Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, but played his previous seasons at Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a standout at the right tackle spot.

Known for his wide base and impressive footwork and quickness in run blocking, Betrand is equally strong in pass protection. He's got great balance, a quick stance, and superb hand strength and positioning.

The latest Aggies' commit adds to an already growing and impressive list of names on the offensive line for the 2023 class that includes Don Bosco Prep (NJ) commit Chase Bisontis and Smithson Valley (TX) commit Colton Thomasson.

