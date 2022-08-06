ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhi97_0h7cY8pR00

Phillip Slavin of the Ten12 Network joins the show to help preview the Cowboys.

The Rock Chalk Podcast returns for another episode of our opponent preview series, where we dive deep into one of the upcoming opponents for the Kansas Jayhawks in football this season. This time, it's the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Phillip Slavin of the Ten12 Network and my cohost on the Ten12 Podcast joins the show to give us all the details.

The episode looks at the big questions for the offense, where a large number of top producers have left. Then we look across to the defense, where both the leadership at the top and a large portion of the personnel on the field have changed, but the team is trying to operate as normal. Finally, we end by looking through the schedule, identifying difficult stretches and looking for trap games.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The episode gets started with Phillip's favorite part of the season last year. I think most of you can guess what that would be, but if you haven't heard the story, it's a great listen.

From there, we took a look at Spencer Sanders, who was named as the preseason All-Big 12 quarterback. How likely is he to repeat his performance from last season? Which offensive pieces are going to be the most difficult for Oklahoma State to replace? Plus, we look at why the offensive line is the unit with the most questions.

After the break, we jump over to the defense, where a brand new defensive coordinator is looking to take over a defense that was dominant last season. How much is expected to change, and how difficult will it be for the team to replace the players that graduated? Plus, we talk about the potential for all the new players in the defensive secondary.

To wrap up the episode, we go through the schedule to find what the most difficult stretch is. Phillip may not believe in the idea of trap games, but we look for some anyway. And I even get Phillip to give me reasons why Kansas might be able to pull off an upset in Week 10.

It's a lot of fun, so make sure you catch it today!

