Lansing, MI

BWL cracks open 100-year-old time capsule

By Chivon Kloepfer, Skyler Ashley
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 100 years ago, a time capsule was stored at the former Municipal Power Plant Moores Park Station.

Now, the Lansing Board of Water and Light has finally cracked it open.

So, what exactly did they find in the century-old relic?

“We had some silver dollars in there, some other coins. There were copies of the Lansing State Journal that are really good shape. I was looking through the classified ads wishing I could buy things at the cost they were in there,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

Some other items that were found inside the capsule include old photographs, an American flag made of silk, city rule books and even blueprints for the old power plans.

BWL said its hoping to place another time capsule at the site, and include within it some of the items that were just discovered.

