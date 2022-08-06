Read on www.cityofjohnston.com
GET BUSTED IN A GOOD WAY BY JPD
The Johnston Police Department is still on the lookout Labor Day weekend for kids in the community practicing good bicycle safety habits. If an officer sees kids practicing good habits, they will get "Busted in a Good Way." “This program allows uniformed officers to interact with the kids in a positive manner and help them understand that safely crossing a roadway is important for their safety," said Sergeant Grandon. "This is undoubtedly the kind of ticket you want because it earns you free ice cream at Van Dee’s Ice Cream Shoppe.”
'Doggy Disneyland' pet hotel with spa, bar and live music to open in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A 'doggy Disneyland' inspired by canine retreats across the country is set to open in Iowa this month. Millions of pets found homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and spending on pets trended upward as more households adopted pets. As many humans have since returned to...
Adventureland surprises with 2 new rides, rollercoaster and log flume
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland’s newest rides, yes there is more than one, will take parkgoers back to the Viking Age. Tuesday morning, the amusement park announced its seventh rollercoaster, Flying Viking. But that’s not where the big news ended — the park also announced the rollercoaster would intertwine with the new Draken Falls log flume […]
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Monarch Tagging in Des Moines
Early fall is the time of year to tag monarchs. There are several programs and events happening in the Des Moines area so you and your family can learn why people tag monarchs, how to do it, and actually do it yourself. Take a look at this list of monarch tagging in Des Moines.
Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire
A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
‘They’ve been in danger’
Less than a month ago, 28 Creston volunteers with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP) took the trip for the 40th year to help make homes “warmer, safer and drier.”. Since then, flash floods ravaged the region – killing at least 37 people and leaving hundreds of families homeless.
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Pella Girl Wins Statewide Pageant Award
A Pella girl has won a statewide pageant award. Marlaina Lightkeeper earned the title of 2022 National American Miss Iowa Pre-Teen at the state pageant held in Des Moines on July 30th. She is the daughter of Elise Pederson and Brad Wilson. Lightkeeper will be attending the National Pageant in Orlando, Florida during Thanksgiving week representing Iowa, where she will have the opportunity to win her share of cash and prizes. The National American Miss Pageants are working to encourage the county’s future leaders, awarding $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to eighteen in five different age divisions.
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
Winterset, IA USA
On our way back home from a trip to Minnesota my sister and I stopped at the at the John Wayne birthplace museum. While taking a walk around the site I came across this heart and I must say I became much more cheerful. The previous day was traumatizing when we were involved in the Lockdown in Mall of America Bloomington MN because of a suspected shooting in one of the stores. Finding this quilted heart brightened my drive home. I will take this back to where I live in New Zealand and pass it on. #heartsareyourstokeep.
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Man Jailed After Overnight Chase W/Kids In Vehicle In Des Moines Suburbs
(Dallas County, IA) -- A Nevada man is facing multiple charges after an overnight police chase in the Des Moines suburbs, in which two children were in his SUV. Thirty-four-year-old Rupert Boehling of Sparks, Nevada is charged with child endangerment-injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eluding. According to scanner audio, Boehling led police thru Waukee and onto I-235 into West Des Moines. Officers used a PIT maneuver in Urbandale and the SUV stopped near the Urbandale Public Library on 86th Street. Boehling was then taken into custody, and transported to the Dallas County Jail early this (Monday) morning. Bond is set at $10,000.
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Underground Mapping Being Conducted In And Around Ft. Dodge
(Ft. Dodge, IA) — Ft. Dodge and Webster County residents may notice a helicopter flying at low altitude Monday and the rest of the week. W-H-O/T-V reports the helicopter is being used to map groundwater resources in the area. The chopper is equipped with a heptagon-shaped tube dangling underneath. That tube is a sensor that measures electromagnetic signals and allow scientists to create maps detailing geological features below the surface.
