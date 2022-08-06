On our way back home from a trip to Minnesota my sister and I stopped at the at the John Wayne birthplace museum. While taking a walk around the site I came across this heart and I must say I became much more cheerful. The previous day was traumatizing when we were involved in the Lockdown in Mall of America Bloomington MN because of a suspected shooting in one of the stores. Finding this quilted heart brightened my drive home. I will take this back to where I live in New Zealand and pass it on. #heartsareyourstokeep.

WINTERSET, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO