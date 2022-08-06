ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Residents, local groups voice opposition to proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key

By Joe Roetz, 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Miami

City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue

MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold.  On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue.  Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county."We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?

This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?

When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Early voting locations open in Miami-Dade, Monroe County

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is officially election season in South Florida. 20 polling locations opened Monday morning so people living in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties can voice their choice in Florida’s primary election. It was a slow start as the polls opened in Doral at 7 a.m., but...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamisprings.com

Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive

US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District

Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program

The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Superintendent says district has plans to address "learning loss"

MIAMI - In just about a week, South Florida students will head back to class for the new school year. In his opening of schools address last Friday, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres spoke about the district's plan to help children catch up from "learning loss" associated with the pandemic. "The emphasis on the loss learning and continuing to accelerate over remediate becomes really really important. The remediation, or the additional support, you will see there will be occurring over tutoring via after-school interventions via Saturday programming as well. However, truly a lot of the instruction that we have to focus...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Shortage of South Florida teachers heading into the new school year

MIAMI - With the start of the new year coming up, a shortage of teachers is still impacting Miami-Dade and Broward public schools. New figures from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school year and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers. A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings. Broward students return to classes on August 16th. Miami-Dade students return to class on August 17th. To combat the problem of teacher shortages, both districts have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade and Broward schools hiring more teachers

MIAMI - As hundreds of thousands of students prepare to return to classes next week, Miami-Dade and Broward Public schools are hiring more teachers.New figures obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school years and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers.A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings, which is down dramatically from the same time last year when there were 409 teacher openings.Teachers return to work tomorrow in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

