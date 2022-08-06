Residents, local groups voice opposition to proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key

MIAMI - In just about a week, South Florida students will head back to class for the new school year. In his opening of schools address last Friday, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres spoke about the district's plan to help children catch up from "learning loss" associated with the pandemic. "The emphasis on the loss learning and continuing to accelerate over remediate becomes really really important. The remediation, or the additional support, you will see there will be occurring over tutoring via after-school interventions via Saturday programming as well. However, truly a lot of the instruction that we have to focus...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO