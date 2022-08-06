Residents, local groups voice opposition to proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key

Read on wsvn.com
NBC Miami
Homeless Trust Proposes Plan After Miami Puts Virginia Key Camp on Hold
After the city of Miami pushed pause on its plan to build a homeless camp at a park in Virginia Key, the county's homeless trust says it has a better plan. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust says its proposed plan could get 400-550 people off the street in 18 months.
City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue
MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold. On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue. Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county."We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have...
Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?
This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
southdadenewsleader.com
Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?
When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County receives hundreds of applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are finally getting a chance at a normal life, and apparently hundreds want in on the pups. Over 40 beagles are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dania Beach, which includes Missy, one of the first pups to leave for her forever home.
WSVN-TV
Early voting locations open in Miami-Dade, Monroe County
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is officially election season in South Florida. 20 polling locations opened Monday morning so people living in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties can voice their choice in Florida’s primary election. It was a slow start as the polls opened in Doral at 7 a.m., but...
miamisprings.com
Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive
US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
floridabulldog.org
If ‘experience matters,’ foreclosure Judge Gundersen may lose her race on Aug. 23￼
Broward foreclosure Judge Andrea Gundersen is running for reelection with the motto “experience matters.”. Primary voters just have to figure out if her experience is good or bad. On Aug. 23 they’ll decide whether they want Gundersen, 66, to continue presiding over Broward County residential mortgage foreclosures. They...
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
Miami-Dade Superintendent says district has plans to address "learning loss"
MIAMI - In just about a week, South Florida students will head back to class for the new school year. In his opening of schools address last Friday, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres spoke about the district's plan to help children catch up from "learning loss" associated with the pandemic. "The emphasis on the loss learning and continuing to accelerate over remediate becomes really really important. The remediation, or the additional support, you will see there will be occurring over tutoring via after-school interventions via Saturday programming as well. However, truly a lot of the instruction that we have to focus...
WSVN-TV
79th St. Bridge reopens in North Bay Village after being temporarily stuck in down position
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has reopened after it malfunctioned and caused a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. It...
Shortage of South Florida teachers heading into the new school year
MIAMI - With the start of the new year coming up, a shortage of teachers is still impacting Miami-Dade and Broward public schools. New figures from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school year and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers. A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings. Broward students return to classes on August 16th. Miami-Dade students return to class on August 17th. To combat the problem of teacher shortages, both districts have...
Click10.com
Miami residents fearing loose pit bulls following deaths, disappearances of several neighborhood cats
MIAMI – Pet owners in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs the past several weeks. They are estimating between 15 and 20 cats, if not more, have been killed or gone missing. People who live in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood near Northeast 47th...
Miami-Dade and Broward schools hiring more teachers
MIAMI - As hundreds of thousands of students prepare to return to classes next week, Miami-Dade and Broward Public schools are hiring more teachers.New figures obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school years and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers.A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings, which is down dramatically from the same time last year when there were 409 teacher openings.Teachers return to work tomorrow in Broward...
