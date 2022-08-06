Read on kearneyhub.com
Related
Kearney Hub
Photos: 'The Wall That Heals' arrives in Kearney
The Wall That Heals, which has the names of all 58,000 people who died in the Vietnam War, entered Kearney with a police escort Tuesday. The replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall is the centerpiece of the 37th Reunion of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Thursday through Sunday in Kearney.
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Kearney Hub
Boss Lift copter flight in Kearney to teach about missions for Guard, Reserve
KEARNEY — Representatives of businesses that employ members of the Nebraska National Guard or Army Reserve will take a helicopter ride around south-central Nebraska Wednesday morning. Approximately 28-30 area employers of members of the reserve component will assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Guard’s Readiness Center near Kearney...
Kearney Hub
Diving into Nebraska's challenges
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church
MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
News Channel Nebraska
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
Kearney Hub
UNK football team comfortable with rising expectations
KEARNEY — In general, coaches don’t like being at or near the top of preseason polls. High rankings carry the burdens of pressure and expectations. University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn accepted the Lopers’ No. 2 ranking in the MIAA preseason polls with a certain degree of satisfaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Kearney Hub
Brown Bag History Series looks into Mexico's women soccer team making history
KEARNEY — Lina Homberger Cordia will present “Invisible Futboleras: Gender, Nationalism, and Sport in Mexico and the World in the Early 1970s,” the next Brown Bag History Series at Kearney Public Library. The library and UNK's History Department invite history geeks to the luncheon at noon Wednesday....
Kearney Hub
Kearney Little League season ends with loss to Kansans
INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League. With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney’s competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end. Pittsburg’s Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one...
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Loper volleyball team has key roles to fill this season
KEARNEY — There definitely is a new vibe shaking through the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball program. Eleven new faces fill nearly half the roster of the Loper squad seeking its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. “Already, we’re off to a great start. I feel confident about...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
KSNB Local4
17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft
HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.
Comments / 0