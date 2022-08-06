WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi Reveal new Looks at C2E2

Read on comicbook.com
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
John Laurinaitis Officially Fired by WWE
John Laurinaitis has officially been fired from the WWE, per a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson that dropped on Monday. Laurinaitis was implicated in the initial Wall Street Journal report that unveiled Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million to a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Laurinaitis, who at the time was still Head of Talent Relations, was quickly placed on administrative leave and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named the new Head of Talent Relations in July. McMahon then announced his retirement from all positions within WWE in late July as more accusations and inquiries from the SEC and federal prosecutors began popping up.
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
WWE Star Injury and Return Timeframe Revealed
Last week there was a beyond physical match-up between WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and you knew both stars were going to be sporting some bruises after the match. Unfortunately, it looks like there was also an injury, as during tonight's NXT it was revealed that Sikoa will be out for four to six weeks with what looks to be a knee injury. If Sikoa ends up being out several weeks, he will miss NXT Heatwave, which is unfortunate, as he had been on a roll with impressive matches over the past few months. We wish the star a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.
Update on Three WWE Stars Who Have Been Absent From TV Since Vince McMahon Left
WWE is officially under new creative leadership in Paul "Triple H" Levesque and between SummerSlam and this past week's lineup of weekly TV programming, changes in booking philosophy have already started popping up. But a few wrestlers have suddenly vanished from TV, leading to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to post an update regarding three of them over the weekend. The first, and the most accomplished of the trio is Kevin Owens. The former NXT and Universal Champion hasn't been seen since the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw where he hosted The Kevin Owens Show and continued the storyline between Seth Rollins and Riddle leading into SummerSlam.
NXT Star Teases Jumping to WWE's Main Roster for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
WWE's Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would be returning and that the winner of a tournament will be crowned the new champs. The former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, were suspended and stripped of the titles back in May after walking out on an episode of Raw over creative disputes (though there are already numerous reports that they're heading back to the company). WWE announced at the time that a tournament to crown new champions would take place, but updates about said tournament dried up almost immediately and the idea seemed to be scrapped.
Former WWE Women's Champion Thinks She's "Done" With Wrestling
One of the most successful wrestlers in recent memory might be hanging it up. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James is currently in her fourth stint with Impact Wrestling, recently reigning as Impact Knockouts World Champion. James carried that title with her to WWE, making an unprecedented appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble with another promotion's championship. Ms. Hardcore Country was dethroned this past March at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, losing the title to Tasha Steelz. Since then, James has made appearances on Impact Wrestling television, but ultimately packed her bags on the July 14th edition of the show.
AEW Reveals new Women's Faction
All Elite Wrestling's Women's Division was put on notice during tonight's episode of AEW Dark, as a new faction was officially unveiled and given a name. The episode featured the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir facing Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro, with Shafir and Rose accompanied by Rose's longtime ally Vickie Guerrero. Rose and Shafir would deliver an impressive performance that showcased how lethal they can be, and after their victory, Guerrero announced that they are now known as the Beast of Burdens, and look to make a major move in the AEW Women's Division. You can find the clip of this sequence in the post below.
AEW Star Confirms They've Been Dealing With a Career-Threatening Back Injury
AEW's Malakai Black has only wrestled 17 matches since the start of 2022, the majority of which have been either six-man tag matches with The House of Black or tag team bouts alongside Brody King. It turns out the former champ has been dealing with a back injury that had him contemplating retirement. He posted a video to his TikTok this week explaining that it took a year of rehab for him to finally start recovering, sharing footage of his sumo deadlifting 365 pounds and undergoing dry needle acupuncture.
Conrad Thompson on How Vince McMahon and Tony Khan Signed Off on Ric Flair's Last Match Event
The Ric Flair's Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium during SummerSlam weekend had wrestlers from almost every major professional promotion in the world. The main event alone had two AEW stars and a WWE official working alongside Ric Flair for "The Nature Boy's" final professional wrestling match. Starrcast's Conrad Thompson, who booked the show, thanked both AEW's Tony Khan and Vince McMahon for their help in making the show a reality.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Will WWE Change the Main Event of Clash at the Castle?
WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 marks the first time the promotion has run a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom since 1992. The show is currently headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but an extra wrinkle was added in on last week's SmackDown when Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned. The two-time NXT Champion attacked McIntyre from behind, then indicated Reigns would be his next target. Reports have already popped up that Kross is now the No. 2 heel on SmackDown's internal roster behind Reigns and fans have started questioning if he will somehow be inserted into the title match.
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Netflix Cancels Q-Force After Only One Season
Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
