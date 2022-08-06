Second-Annual Children's Peace Fair Held in Binghamton

On Tuesday, St. Mary's parishioners were hard at work preparing for the return of the St. Mary's Bazaar, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID. At the St. Mary's Rec Center on Hawley Street, about a dozen volunteers were responsible for cooking hundreds of homemade meatballs. They explained they're eager to see the Italian celebration return to the city, as it remains one of the oldest traditions in Binghamton, having been established over 100 years ago.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO