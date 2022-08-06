Second-Annual Children's Peace Fair Held in Binghamton

Read on www.wicz.com
St. Mary’s church to host feast bazaar this Saturday
St. Mary's of the Assumption is hosting its annual feast bazaar this Saturday outside of its Rec Center on Hawley Street in Binghamton.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Volunteers Embrace & Remember Italian Heritage as St. Mary's Bazaar Returns After Two Year Break
On Tuesday, St. Mary's parishioners were hard at work preparing for the return of the St. Mary's Bazaar, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID. At the St. Mary's Rec Center on Hawley Street, about a dozen volunteers were responsible for cooking hundreds of homemade meatballs. They explained they're eager to see the Italian celebration return to the city, as it remains one of the oldest traditions in Binghamton, having been established over 100 years ago.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ice Cream Social to Occur on Chenango Street Tonight
An annual ice cream social is scheduled to occur in Binghamton Tuesday evening. The 63rd annual Children's Home Ice Cream Social will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Hillcrest Campus at 1182 Chenango Street. Cake and ice cream is free and other picnic food and beverages...
NewsChannel 36
Italian American Veterans Club hosts 2nd Annual Car Show
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts drove through Elmira on Sunday for the Italian American Veterans Club's 2nd Annual Car Show. Roughly 50 cars drove through the Italian American Veterans Club on Magee Street starting Sunday morning for the club's 2nd annual car show. A rummage sale, raffles, and many more activities were also part of the car show, along with food and music. Proceeds raised from the event go straight to the IAV.
PHOTOS: Retro Broome County Restaurant Brochure Will Bring Back The Memories
As we get older, do we find ourselves reminiscing more? Well, since there's more to remember as we get older, I'd say the answer to that question is yes. Unfortunately, I don't remember some of the details from experiences in the past. But, thankfully, the internet is full of information,...
Broome County Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally Packed in Early Crowds With Fantastic Local Talent On Mainstage
Allie Torto, Kipani Music, Junkyard Heights, and Lou Gramm of Foreigner took to the stage on Saturday At the Broome County Fest and Balloon Rally, with brilliant performances. Bands set up on mainstage at Broome County, NY Spiedie Fest 2022Colin Munro Wood-Newsbreak Contributor.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inflation Bringing Thousands More to Binghamton Food Pantries
Due to inflation driving up food prices, among other necessities, local food pantries like Catholic Charities on Main Street in the city of Binghamton, has seen a major uptick in users this Summer. Laurie Gildea is a volunteer at Catholic Charities, who has been helping there for the last few...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Phelps Mansion Museum To Begin First-Ever Summer Camp
The Phelps Mansion Museum is launching its first-ever summer camp. Tomorrow, the "Amazing Kids Magic Camp" will begin. Held in the ballroom of the 152-year-old mansion, the weeklong camp seeks to improve critical thinking skills. Through games and magic-lessons, the camp seeks to improve childrens' knowledge of science, technology, engineering...
Binghamton University Student Taking on Cyberthreats
Many Binghamton University students spend their summers back in their home towns and relaxing after completing another taxing year of school. Jennifer Seibert, however, spent her last summer taking on cyberattacks. According to a report by Chris Kocher of BingUNews, Seibert spent her summer contributing to an investigation in cache...
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Dozer, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Dozer, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Dozer is a two-year-old male Boerboel/shepherd/mastiff mix who is a big ball of love and goofiness. The name "Dozer" comes from his large size and energetic personality, as he is always ready to "doze" into you to play.
Winners of this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest
The annual Spiedie Cooking Contest was under new management this year and saw its largest turnout in over a decade.
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
owegopennysaver.com
4-H at the Tioga County Fair
A year’s worth of work, learning and positive youth development will be showcased at the 4-H events at the Tioga County Fair from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13. Some of the events include the showing of horses, beef cows, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, poultry, and rabbits. In addition to animals, other projects will be on display featuring food, art, science, technology, engineering, and other agricultural projects.
Southern Tier Counties Add to COVID Death Tolls
Most Southern Tier Counties being tracked in regular updates since the start of the coronavirus outbreak have reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several days. On Thursday, August 4, Broome, Chenango and Tioga each reported another death while, on Friday, August 5, Delaware County’s total...
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Active Shooter Situation Preparation Presentation Scheduled for August 24th
The Vestal Police Department and the Vestal Central School District are partnering together to host an active shooter response situation presentation. The presentation, titled "How to Respond to an Active Shooter Situation" is scheduled to occur in the Vestal Middle School auditorium at 6 p.m. on August 24th. You must...
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
