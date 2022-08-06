ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, PA
WMBF

Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Abduction#Violent Crime#Chester City Police
WBTW News13

2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Man dies from overnight shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man has died from an overnight shooting in Raleigh, according to police. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of Saint Augustine's University. The man was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in head overnight in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. Around 11 a.m., crime...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy