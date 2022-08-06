Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville

Read on www.wral.com
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
Jury deliberating whether Fayetteville man should die for suffocating wife with trash bags
Fayetteville, N.C. — A jury is deliberating the sentence for a man found guilty last week of killing his wife by zip-tying plastic trash bags over her head in August 2018, The Fayetteville Observer reports. Jury deliberations began Monday. Michael John Moore Sr., 47, pleaded not guilty in the...
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
Fayetteville police express frustration by few options for handling juvenile suspects
Fayetteville, N.C. — A state law change in 2019 may be having unintended consequences. The law meant that 16- and 17-year-olds were no longer automatically prosecuted as adults. Now, members of law enforcement said juvenile offenders are getting even younger. Fayetteville police told WRAL News they recently caught an...
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
6th Richmond County suspect charged in McColl club shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted for murder in connection to a South Carolina club shooting is facing extradition from the Richmond County Jail. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Trey Lamar Little, of Ellerbe, on Sunday, Aug. 7 on outstanding charges, according to a press release issued Monday morning.
Ex-patrol leader, current police chief picked as NC marshals
RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent State Highway Patrol commander and the current Winston-Salem police chief will be among President Joe Biden's nominees to serve as North Carolina's three U.S. marshals. Biden announced on Tuesday that retired patrol Col. Glenn McNeill is his choice to become marshal for the Eastern...
Man dies from overnight shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man has died from an overnight shooting in Raleigh, according to police. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of Saint Augustine's University. The man was...
Fort Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
Since their marriage, court documents said the pair received bout $110,000 of undeserved Army housing benefits.
Man shot in head overnight in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. Around 11 a.m., crime...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
Jury finds Nancy Errichetti not guilty in case of students abused under her watch at Raleigh school
A jury has found Nancy Errichetti, the former headmistress of the Montessori School of Raleigh, not guilty in a trial related to children abused by a teacher while she was in charge.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement. After hearing more than...
