Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Read on abc3340.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
gooddaylivingal.com
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mother recovering after tree falls on home, killing infant granddaughter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s been three weeks since a large tree uprooted and fell on a Birmingham home in College Hillskilling two small children and injuring a mother during severe weather. Felecia Glass’ daughter Latoya Glass was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital. Her great-granddaughter...
styleblueprint.com
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Putting a screeching halt to exhibition driving, one speed strip at a time
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham's mayor, police chief and district attorney know they must find a way to bring exhibition driving to a "screeching halt." Over the weekend, a 19-year old woman was shot to death block of second avenue north. Caught in the crossfire between drivers who pulled...
wvtm13.com
Overnight fire at Brighton School in Bessemer postpones first day of school
BESSEMER, Ala. — The first day of school is postponed at Brighton School in Bessemer after the building caught fire overnight, according to Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin. Learn more in the video above. Gonsoulin said the building caught fire around 1 a.m. and was contained to a single...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD hosts physical agility testing for aspiring officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Saturday hosted an agility test for aspiring officers. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing Birmingham man; $100K reward offered
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
Shelby Reporter
Two by Two Animal Rescue in need of fosters, donations with rise in intake
Shelby County’s local nonprofit Two by Two Animal Rescue has been busier than usual the past several months. The foster-based organization, which started in Helena, currently has more than 400 animals, dogs and cats, that are being cared for by fosters across the state. Two by Two’s Executive Director...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
ABC 33/40 News
Etowah County Schools give back by helping teachers and students with supplies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Brenden Perry is a second grade teacher at John S. Jones Elementary School in Rainbow City. His classroom is filled with jungle-inspired decorations. He believes it inspires his students. “Especially when it comes to writing, they may place themselves in the jungle to where...
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Schools welcome students on first day
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More than 50 schools in the Jefferson County School system opened doors to students on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the system is focusing on being well rounded and maintaining safety this school year. As far as COVID-19 precautions, masks will be optional, and vaccines are encouraged. Gonsoulin also said following recent events in Uvalde their SRO's have spent countless hours this summer training, and they have taken steps to make buildings more secure. The system hopes to target learning loss due to the pandemic. The goal is to keep students safe while making strides forward in all categories including academics, athletics, and arts.
Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving
From drag racing to donuts, and now a deadly shooting, Birmingham Police said exhibition driving is what led to an incident that left one woman dead and four others hurt.
wbrc.com
Hueytown congregation comes together for prayer and worship after fire destroys church
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the congregation came together on August 7 to worship. To them and the pastor, a church is more than just a building. “Our ministry has been building lives, building people...
wvtm13.com
First day of school for Birmingham City Schools students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
thisisalabama.org
Compassion is at the heart of healthcare in Talladega
Healthcare is an unpredictable business. If there’s anything I’ve come to learn in my more than 20 years in healthcare, it’s just that; You never know what might pop up during your day – or beyond the scope of normal business hours. Healthcare, of course, never sleeps.
Comments / 2