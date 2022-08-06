Downburst wind with speeds up to 105MPH caused damage in Longview, NWS says

Read on www.cbs19.tv
KLTV
National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
Lindale Rural Water Supply issues Stage 2 restrictions, prohibits outside water use except for livestock
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale Rural Water Supply has issued Stage II water restrictions, which prohibits all outdoor water use. Lindale residents received a Stage II water restriction notice Monday. According to the notice, all outside water use is prohibited (except for livestock). The company said they must restrict use of water to conserve the […]
cbs19.tv
Saturday one minute weather: August 6 2022
After storms damaged portions of Longview and Mt. Pleasant, we will be quiet into Saturday morning. More pop-ups possible Saturday and Sunday during peak heating hrs.
Brief Longview storm leaves at least 1 person injured, downs trees, power lines
LONGVIEW, Texas — A storm moving through the Longview area Friday knocked down trees and power lines and caused at least one injury while bringing desperately needed rain to parts of the city. The largest amount of damage appeared to be in the eastern part of the city, where...
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4...
2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
City of Overton water customers asked to boil water after 6" water line break
OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton public water system customers are asked to boil their water after a 6" water line break on FM 323, near JW Green. The city says the water storage tank has run dry causing the distribution system to lose pressure. "The Texas Commission on...
No structures harmed in grass fire off of FM 1804 in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — The grass fire along FM 1804 in Lindale has been fully contained with no damage to any structures. On Aug. 8, there were reports of a grass fire in the 19800 block along FM 1804 in Lindale that were threatening the structures around it. According to...
KLTV
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Chandler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a head-on crash roughly 1.5 miles south of Chandler on Monday around 6 p.m. The wreck happened on FM 315 in Henderson County. According to a DPS report, a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by 56-year-old Tammy Hamilton of Chandler, was travelling north on FM 315 […]
KLTV
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
On their fourth deployment, Longview firefighters fight wildfires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's been a busy summer for the Longview Fire Department. Their crews have been deployed all across the state as drought-like conditions have set Texas ablaze. Craig Barton is a Longview firefighter paramedic and Hallsville fire chief. Barton recently returned from a 15-day deployment. "Since December,...
KLTV
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
Extensive storm damage in Longview: Fire officials rescue man after tree falls on his truck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials rescued a man after tree fell on his truck on Friday. Longview was hit by a strong storm system causing extensive damage to large trees, vehicles, powerlines and an apartment complex. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they were called to a home around 3:15 p.m. to help free […]
1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
Harrison Co. COVID cases double in 1 week
The Harrison County Judge stated Monday that COVID cases in the county have more than doubled over the last seven days.
Wreck involving motorcycle, dump truck slowing traffic on I-20 near Estes Pkwy. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A wreck involving a motorcycle is slowing traffic on Interstate 20 south of Longview. Before 8 a.m., officials reported a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the westbound lanes of I-20 just west of Estes Parkway. The extent of injuries is not yet known. Traffic is being rerouted onto Estes Parkway in the area.
cbs19.tv
Longview Fire Department on fourth deployment as wildfires blaze throughout the state
"The temperatures were just outrageous. We had 5 days of 112 degrees," said Craig Barton, Firefighter Paramedic.
