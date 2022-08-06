ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Actress Anne Heche in stable condition after LA car crash, representative says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvnG0_0h7cUyd800

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche was in stable condition in a Los Angeles hospital after crashing her car into a home Friday, according to a published report.

People, quoting an unnamed representative for the 53-year-old Emmy Award winner, said that Heche was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital after the fiery crash.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the representative told the magazine.

According to KCBS-TV, a blue 2020 Mini Cooper owned by the “Another World” soap opera star was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road at a T intersection and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.

The accident occurred at about 11 a.m. PDT, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im told The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not identify Heche as the driver, but law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she suffered significant burns. People also reported that the actress is intubated and suffered burns.

Heche’s vehicle came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to fully contain and extinguish, the newspaper reported, citing the fire department.

Video obtained by KCBS showed security footage of the blue Mini Cooper speeding down a residential street before the crash.

The homeowner, who was in the backyard when the crash occurred, was not injured, according to KNBC-TV.

Heche is known for her roles as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in “Another World” and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991, the Times reported.

Her film credits include roles in “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise,” according to IMDB.com.

She also appeared in the television series “All Rise” and “Chicago P.D.” according to the Times.

James Tupper, who dated Heche for more than a decade, offered his support on social media.

Tupper, 57, who met Heche on her 2006 “Men in Trees” and dated her until 2018, shared a photo on Instagram of the actress with their 13-year-old son, Atlas, People reported.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight. Anne Heche we love you,” Tupper, 57, wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Entertainment
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books. Just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
118K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy