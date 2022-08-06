Read on www.albanyherald.com
Dougherty County considers plan that includes tennis, pickleball, apartments, fire station
ALBANY — Will the third time be the charm for a Dougherty County tennis and pickleball center?. With the selection of land at the former Georgia National Guard Armory location, the latest site comes with a feature the first two did not have in that the county already owns it.
Albany City Commission agrees to concessions on sales tax, requests consolidation ballot question
ALBANY — The sage of reaching an agreement between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on a proposed sales tax referendum seemingly lurched toward a possible conclusion on Tuesday as city officials agreed to the county’s final proposal, or at least mostly agreed. The choice for the...
WALB 10
E. Broad construction to cause traffic delay Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning, according to the city. At 8 a.m., crews will work to clear a ditch at 1537 E. Broad Avenue and will also block off the westbound lane of the area. The city said while the blocked area will not stop westbound traffic, it will cause delays and drivers may want to consider an alternate route when traveling.
WALB 10
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
Albany Herald
Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life
ALBANY — She’s an author, a businesswoman, a minister, a facilitator, a teacher and a survivor. There’s one thing Victoria Brackins is not, though. “I’ve been through too much in my life to be average,” said Brackins, who heads up the Trauma Training University series of roundtables that helps young adults learn to deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) so that their futures are not overwhelmed by their pasts.
WALB 10
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 8, Yolander Brown will memorialize a full year since her son, Nigel, was killed in his sleep. Since his death, Yolander has hosted many events to help spread awareness in hopes it will help find the killer and help her family with the loss. One of those was a car wash to help pay for Nigel’s funeral.
Americus Times-Recorder
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
Widening of Nottingham Way to start Sunday
ALBANY — Jim Boyd Construction will start the paving phase of the Nottingham Way widening project for the new Aldi store development on Sunday. During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of Nottingham Way from Ledo Road to the movie theater entrance will be closed at a time.
wfxl.com
Registration now open for next Government 101 course
The registration form for the next Government 101 went live today at 10 a.m. Government 101 launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet the City of Albany leaders and learn about how the City Government and Departments operate. To give participants a more...
wfxl.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss
Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
Albany Herald
Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway
ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found in Albany
An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
WALB 10
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
