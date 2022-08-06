ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon Days 2022

By Seth Ratliff
 3 days ago
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A little rain couldn't stop the fun at Ammon Days today. The city hosted its annual celebration in McCowin park on Saturday.

There was a car show, games, vendors, and lots of food to feed into all the entertainment.

Ammon's mayor Sean Coletti says it's one of the most important events in Ammon each year.

"It's a time for us to all get together and enjoys our community and put differences aside and just enjoy each other's company. And it's just important for us to do this every year," said Mayor Coletti.

Talented members of the community also came out to perform in a talent show. And local charities brought some colorful characters from a galaxy far far away.

"We're here at Ammon Days today to help collect donations for the local Toys for Tots organization," said Star Wars cosplayer Erin Atwood. "Last year, they helped provide toys for 2997 families here in Idaho Falls and Amman area."

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8

