Man taken to a hospital, rescued from vehicle after crash I-376

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued him from his car following a crash on I-376.

Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to the accident in the highway’s eastbound lanes, just before the Rodi Road offramp, at around 12:45 p.m.

Fire crews said the man was pinned to the driver seat.

The front and rear doors had to be removed to get the man out. He was taken to the hospital. fire crews said he was conscious and alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

