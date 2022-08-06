ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man taken to a hospital, rescued from vehicle after crash I-376

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Man taken to a hospital, rescued from vehicle after crash I-376 A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued him from his car following a crash on I-376. (Photo Credit: Wilkins Township VFC No. 1) (WPXI/(Photo Credit: Wilkins Township VFC No. 1))

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued him from his car following a crash on I-376.

Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to the accident in the highway’s eastbound lanes, just before the Rodi Road offramp, at around 12:45 p.m.

Fire crews said the man was pinned to the driver seat.

The front and rear doors had to be removed to get the man out. He was taken to the hospital. fire crews said he was conscious and alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

