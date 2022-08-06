BARBARA RIVERA HOLMES: Officials must reach SPLOST agreement or risk consequence

Read on www.albanyherald.com
Albany City Commission agrees to concessions on sales tax, requests consolidation ballot question
ALBANY — The sage of reaching an agreement between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on a proposed sales tax referendum seemingly lurched toward a possible conclusion on Tuesday as city officials agreed to the county’s final proposal, or at least mostly agreed. The choice for the...
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany
Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
Dougherty County considers plan that includes tennis, pickleball, apartments, fire station
ALBANY — Will the third time be the charm for a Dougherty County tennis and pickleball center?. With the selection of land at the former Georgia National Guard Armory location, the latest site comes with a feature the first two did not have in that the county already owns it.
Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award
MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway
ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
E. Broad construction to cause traffic delay Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning, according to the city. At 8 a.m., crews will work to clear a ditch at 1537 E. Broad Avenue and will also block off the westbound lane of the area. The city said while the blocked area will not stop westbound traffic, it will cause delays and drivers may want to consider an alternate route when traveling.
Widening of Nottingham Way to start Sunday
ALBANY — Jim Boyd Construction will start the paving phase of the Nottingham Way widening project for the new Aldi store development on Sunday. During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of Nottingham Way from Ledo Road to the movie theater entrance will be closed at a time.
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life
ALBANY — She’s an author, a businesswoman, a minister, a facilitator, a teacher and a survivor. There’s one thing Victoria Brackins is not, though. “I’ve been through too much in my life to be average,” said Brackins, who heads up the Trauma Training University series of roundtables that helps young adults learn to deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) so that their futures are not overwhelmed by their pasts.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House to rebrand holiday program
TIFTON — Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House’s annual “Suitcases for Kids” holiday program will rebrand this year to “Hope for Kids” and transition to providing hope and holiday magic for the more than 200 abused and displaced children served by RCPCH. The...
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
Bodies still stacking up in Dougherty County due to drug overdose deaths, GBI staff shortage
ALBANY — During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times...
Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
