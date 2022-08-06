Thor: Love and Thunder Never Considered Bringing In Loki

Read on comicbook.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed
You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Relieved She Could Let Her ‘Darker Freak Flag Fly’
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has a lot to say about her time on the set of the hit movie. She also shared some secrets about her time on a few other acting projects. Here's what she said about letting her "freak flag fly."
Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at 'The' 'Gray Man' Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week. The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
