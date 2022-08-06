Thor: Love and Thunder Never Considered Bringing In Loki

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO