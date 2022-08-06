ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing 1 takes down Rock Ridge 1 in Iron Range Baseball playoffs

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USZHd_0h7cURhH00

CHERRY — The Hibbing 1 Iron Range baseball team used some strong pitching, and a solid offense to defeat Rock Ridge 1 12-0 Friday at the 2022 Iron Range Baseball Playoff at the Cherry High School Field.

Hibbing 1 (Hardee’s) coach John Schweiberger was happy with the way his team played in their first playoff game of the weekend.

“We played a pretty-good game in the field,” Schweiberger said. “That’s the key for us, playing a tight, defensive game. Our pitcher was throwing strikes. Blake (Kolden) did an excellent job, and he had the support behind him.

“Overall, it was a good effort.”

Kolden did run into a little trouble in the first inning as Jacob Coombe reached on an error and Kale Johnson walked, but Kolden got two strikeouts and a groundout to end the possible threat.

That’s when Hibbing took over by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.

Ethan Sundvall hit an RBI triple, then he scored on a single by Gavin Schweiberger.

“Anytime you get runners on and hold them, that’s going to be a momentum changer,” Schweiberger said. “We got our bats moving. We had some nice hits. Our key players were hitting the ball, getting on base and knocking runs in.”

The only other time Kolden got into trouble was the third as Coombe reached third after a single by Kale Johnson. Chaulker Hoover was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Kolden grabbed a hot shot up the middle to end the threat.

Hibbing 1 was able to add to its lead in the second as Kaden Sweeney hit an RBI single, followed by a two-run single off the bat of Gavin Lamphere.

In the third, Hibbing 1 added three more runs, one on an RBI single by Aiden Davey, and two more on Rock Ridge 1 errors.

“Our goal is to put runs up in every inning,” Schweiberger said. “We want to get at least one. We don’t want any goose eggs up there in any innings. If we do that, we’ll do just fine in the future.”

In the fourth inning, Hibbing 1 added four more runs as Landon Krampotich had an RBI single; Kolden an RBI double; and Max Hughes a two-run single.

That put the game out of reach and made the 10-run rule possible.

“It was nice to get that cushion,” Schweiberger said. “You have to make sure that you can keep adding to it, so you don’t go stagnant. We wanted to get into that lead, so we could keep on rolling forward.”

Kolden would toss five innings of one-hit ball. He struck out six and walked four, but all in all, Hibbing 1’s defensive performance was solid.

“I liked our effort on defense,” Schweiberger said. “We had a couple of nice grabs. Kaden made a heck of a play at short. We communicated. Everybody knew what to do when the ball was hit.”

Kale Johnson started for Rock Ridge 1, tossing 2 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked three. Logan Haverkamp tossed 11/3 innings, giving up five hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Rock Ridge 1 coach Jeff Marolt said his pitchers threw a fine game.

“We didn’t show up defensively,” Torrel said. “We had too many mental mistakes, too many errors. Our pitchers threw strikes, so I was proud of them for that. That’s what we needed to do to give ourselves a chance.

“We gave them way too many unearned runs.”

Getting only one hit didn’t help matters at all.

“We needed some timely hitting,” Marolt said. “We had runners in scoring position, but we couldn’t get them across the plate. We didn’t put the ball in play.”

Hibbing 1 was scheduled to play Ely at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The game wasn’t compeleted when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022. Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million

DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Education
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Ely, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Rock Ridge 1#Iron Range Baseball#The Hibbing 1 Iron Range#Rbi
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach

The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy